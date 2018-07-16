Bluehost has just cut the price of its cheapest web hosting plan by 60%

Web hosting service Bluehost is celebrating its 15th birthday, and it has decided to mark the anniversary with a special offer and a big discount on its Basic Plan.

As of now, up until July 17, 11:59 PM (Mountain Standard Time - that's 6:00 AM in the UK on July 18), you can get Bluehost's Basic Plan for $2.65 a month, for 36 months.

Get 60 per cent off on the Bluehost Basic Plan here. Free domain, free SSL, 1-Click WordPress install, and 24/7 support included.

Bluehost is a US-based web hosting company, one of the largest in the world. It powers more than two million websites worldwide, offering simple WordPress solutions, around-the-clock support, free SSL and money-back guarantee.

It also offers affordable and powerful cloud hosting solutions with features such as data mirroring or integrated caching.

Great value for money

Bluehost is among the more expensive web hosting services out there, but also one of those that provides a full bang for your buck. With a plethora of features, powerful site management and an excellent support site, it scores high grades where it matters.

It offers a couple of different hosting packages, hoping to offer a little something for everyone. It starts with the home user-oriented Basic Plan, now on discount, which gives you five email accounts, 100MB of storage space and 50GB of website space.

The Plus plan offers support for unlimited websites, storage space, subdomains and email accounts, as well as a filter for spam. The Premium package builds on the Plus one, adding features like domain privacy, as well as extra functionality for backups.

The service also offers other products, more geared towards the advanced user, which include the standard WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting.

As mentioned earlier, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, but that does not include domain costs.

We have reviewed Bluehost in detail and ran a few tests to see how it bodes against its rivals. The details of the tests, as well as our verdict, can be found on this link.