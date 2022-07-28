What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see at the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not, as we give you the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.

DC returns to the big screen, but this time it is their pets who will do the saving in DC League of Super-Pets, opening in cinemas this week. On Netflix, Dream Home Makeover returns with a new season and Neil Patrick Harris stars in the comedy-drama Uncoupled. If you prefer something light-hearted, you can check out The Princess on Disney+, or if you enjoy documentaries, the new Discovery+ show Unprecedented is also streaming on Starz Play.

DC League of Super-Pets

It is always the superheroes who are on the rescue, but who will save them if they are the ones in trouble? In this animated film, the Super-Pets come to the rescue after the Justice League are captured by Lulu and Lex Luthor, headed by Superman’s Labrador, Krypto.

DC League of Super Pets releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on July 28th

Purple Hearts

Struggling singer Cassie and trouble marine Luke agree to be married to each other solely for the military benefits. While pretending to be married, they soon realise that they could soon be falling for each other when a tragedy forces them to work together.

Purple Hearts is streaming on Netflix on July 29th

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

This documentary tells the story of Hunter Moore and how he became the most hated man on the internet. The self-proclaimed “life ruiner” is the founder of IsAnyoneUp.com, a “revenge porn” hub that posted explicit photos of men and women without their consent. The docuseries look at Moore’s story along with interviews with the victims who fought to have their pictures taken down.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is streaming on July 27th

Uncoupled

In this comedy-drama, Michael thought he had a perfect life until his husband of 17 years decided to end it all. Faced with an uncertain future, Michael must now confront the reality of being single again in his mid-forties living in New York City.

Uncoupled is streaming on Netflix on July 29th

Paper Girls

This series centres on four girls delivering morning papers. One morning after Halloween in 1988, they inadvertently get caught in a warring conflict between different time travellers that sends the girls on an adventure through time.

Paper Girls is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 29th

Amber Brown

Struggling with her parent's divorce and her closest best friend moving away, Amber Brown has a lot to handle, especially for someone her age. But all of that seems like a walk in the park when she meets her new friend Brandi and helps her embrace her love for art and see the love that already surrounds her.

Amber Brown is streaming on Apple TV+ on July 29th

Surface

This psychological thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman recently recovering from a suicide attempt, as she tries to piece memories in her life leading up to the event.

Surface is streaming on Apple TV+ on July 29th

Chicago

When a nightclub performer accidentally kills her cheating husband, it created a media sensation that made her the topic of every discussion and was backed by a famous defence lawyer. This includes one of her fans, who also wants a share of the limelight and, in turn, also gets her share of media attention when she also murders her husband.

Chicago is streaming on OSN+ on July 26th

Light & Magic

Go inside the inner dwellings in one of Hollywood’s most prolific special effects houses. Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on a journey behind the incredible production of Industrial Light & Magic, who made some of the most ground-breaking special effects and animation in some of history’s most recognisable films.

Light & Magic is streaming on Disney+ on July 27th

Unprecedented

This special episode looks at the 2020 campaign trail of former President Donald Trump. Directed by Alex Holder, it showcases never-before-seen footage during the campaign along with interviews with Trump and his family.

Unprecedented is now streaming on Starz Play