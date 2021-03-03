Best mining rigs and mining PCs for Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

While some may argue that the cryptocurrency gold rush has tapered off a bit recently, there are still plenty of reasons why you'd want to buy the best mining rigs and mining PCs that money can buy.

If you invest wisely, it means you can still make a decent amount of money from mining, but which is best for you?

Before we get into our list of the best mining rigs and best mining PCs, we should explain some key differences between the two types of hardware.

The best mining PCs, are desktop computers that can also be used for other day-to-day tasks, such as working on and gaming. Meanwhile, mining rigs are specially-designed for one purpose only: to efficiently and effectively mine crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.

This means you won't be able to use a mining rig for other tasks, but it does mean you'll be getting the very best mining results thanks to the best mining rigs being designed to eke out the maximum return when running.

However, if you're weary of spending money on something that can only mine, then buying the best mining desktop PC is the way to go, as it means you're also getting a top PC to do other things with as well, though your mining returns won't be quite as good.

If you still want to build your own mining rig or PC, check out our guides on the best mining GPUs, best mining CPU, best mining motherboards and best mining SSDs to help you get started.

1. Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop Top-notch power comes at a cost Specifications CPU: Intel i7-10700KF Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB GDDR6 RAM: 16GB DDR4 XMP Storage: 512GB SSD + 1TB SATA HDD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + So much space for activities + Great benchmark results Reasons to avoid - Massive size - Expensive

The Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop is an excellent choice for a gaming desktop PC, and it's also one of the best mining PCs money can buy, thanks to the powerful components inside, including Intel’s i7-10700KF processor, which offers 8 cores with 16 threads for multitasking. Crucially, it also has an NVidia GPU installed as well. There's loads of space in the eye-catching chassis for upgrading when you need to, though with all Alienware products, it's pretty expensive.

2. Bitmain S17 Pro High specs and efficiency Specifications Graphics cards: N/A Warranty: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good profit rates + Multiple modes + Efficiency Reasons to avoid - Currently out of stock - Expensive

The Bitmain Antminer S17 Pro has some of the best advertised performance specifications, and comes with three different modes for advanced mining: normal mode, low power mode, and turbo. While the ASIC comes with a top hashrate of 56 TH/s, you will need to run it in the lower modes at times to help prevent overheating. Even still, the S17 Pro is one of the more efficient ASIC miners out there, with a Power Efficiency of 93.88±10%. However, because of its high specs, it is currently out of stock, and we await for Bitmain to restock the model and advertise a new price.

3. Antminer D3 ASIC miner Specifications Graphics cards: N/A Warranty: Contact MineShop for details TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact + More affordable Reasons to avoid - Steep learning curve for new miners and ASIC mining rigs - Power consumption

Application-specific integrated circuit chips (ASICs) differ from other mining rigs as they don't utilize GPUs to do the mining, which means price and power consumption is reduced. They can also solve Bitcoin blocks faster, which means they are definitely worth looking into. The Antminer D3 is an ASIC miner from Mineshop.eu is a good mid-range miner that has a hash rate of 19.3 GH/s (Variation of ±5% is expected). While the power consumption is high at 1200 W, it does claim a 93% efficiency rating, making it definitely one to consider if space is at a premium.

4. MSI MPG Trident AS 10SC-1208US SFF Gaming Desktop A great mining PC for mining 24/7 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10700F Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Very powerful system + Whisper quiet fans Reasons to avoid - Variety of ports can be confusing - High specs mean high price tag

This is another fantastic gaming PC that also doubles as a versatile mining PC. Thanks to its powerful components, you'll be getting some good returns when you put it to mining, and the excellent cooling system of this PC means it can run for long periods of time without overheating - or getting too noisy. It's another expensive outlay, but one that could quickly pay off if you mine wisely.

5. Whatsminer M21S A great mining rig for professional miners Specifications Graphics cards: N/A Warranty: 180 days Reasons to buy + Great build quality + Powerful Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Whatsminer has another entry in this list of best mining rigs, this time with its Whatsminer M21S mining rig. This is an ASIC miner, with 52TH/s (+/- 5%) of cryptocurrency processing power. This model includes a built-in web management portal for ease of use. While it is an expensive rig, the build quality and potential profit makes it a very tempting choice if you're serious about mining.

6. Dell G5 Gaming Desktop An excellent miner Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700F Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super RAM: 16 GB Storage: 1 TB SSD Warranty: 108 days TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Quite powerful + Great built quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Cooling could be improved

The Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is a brilliantly put together PC that's on the compact side for a gaming PC, and attractive, while also being excellent at making profits when mining for cryptocurrencies. However, it is expensive, and some reviews mention cooling issues. On the GPU side, it features an RTX 2060 Super.

7. Corsair One i160 A brilliant modern gaming PC for mining Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM: 16GB – 32GB Storage: 480GB M.2 SSD + 2TB HDD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely powerful + Beautiful design Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Corsair One has been among the best gaming PCs ever since it came on the scene a few years ago, and the Corsair One i160 only takes things to the next level with Nvidia Turing graphics and Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors. If you have the budget, then this is a brilliant mining PC, as it combines some of the latest, and most powerful, gaming tech, which in turn gives you phenomenal mining performance. If you also like to game, then this is a brilliant, but expensive, purchase.

