How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest returns for 2023, so you'll definitely want to know what time it starts, where to watch it, and what might be shown during the presentation. From everything teased up to this point, the showcase looks set to be jam-packed with gaming announcements.

So far, we know that SGF 2023 will see the debut of Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, as well as a look at the new Fortnite season that launches this week. Over 40 companies have been announced as partners, including Activision, Capcom, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Here's all you need to know on how to watch Summer Game Fest, including details on the start date and time, as well as some predictions on what to expect from the presentation. Maybe we'll finally see updates for Dragon Age 4, and maybe even Armored Core 6? Here's hoping.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Summer Game Fest 2023 will air on June 8 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. From the looks of things, the show will kick off right away, without the usual pre-show. There will of course be a countdown as well.

How long is Summer Game Fest 2023

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Summer Game Fest 2023 will run for approximately 2 hours. This is unfortunately not an exact runtime, but given that the Day of the Devs event is set to follow 2 hours after SGF 2023 starts, the presentation will be a maximum of two hours.

Where to watch Summer Game Fest

You'll be able to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 via YouTube, by clicking on the video embedded above. Alternatively, the show is being broadcast on Twitch, Twitter and TikTok.

What will be shown at Summer Game Fest 2023?

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

40 partners have been revealed for Summer Game Fest 2023, that include PlayStation, Square Enix, Xbox, Capcom and Ubisoft. You can see the full list in the image above, or by heading to the Summer Game Fest website. In terms of games, we know that we'll be getting a gameplay demo for Mortal Kombat 1, a look at Alan Wake 2, as well as something related to the new season of Fortnite.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will also be shown off in some capacity, as will Baldur's Gate 3, which launches in August for PS5 and PC. Given the huge variety of partners listed so far, it's anyone's guess as to what else could be at the show. We're hoping for an update on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, or perhaps even a Kojima appearance and a new trailer for Death Stranding 2. Time will tell.

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about watching Summer Game Fest 2023 on June 8. For a look at what other E3 2023 showcases you have to look forward to this summer, check out our E3 2023 schedule guide.