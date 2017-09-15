How to watch the Emmys online: don't miss this year's big awards show

The biggest stars on TV are set to take to the stage for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

All of the best TV shows are in the running for the awards - but even those that aren’t into TV might enjoy the skits from first-time host Stephen Colbert, host of the current iteration of The Late Show.

Millions of people all over the US and the world are set to watch this year's presentation to make sure their favorite shows take home a coveted Emmy award.

Last year, the likes of Game of Thrones, Veep, Last Week Tonight, and The Voice all earned awards, and this year is set to showcase television programs of the same high caliber.

Interestingly, Game of Thrones isn't eligible for the Emmys this year because it premiered past the deadline, so that leaves the field wide open.

Best shows on Netflix and Amazon

But how can you watch the Emmys to see who takes home a golden statue?

Well, if you have a cable subscription or a TV antenna, you can catch it on CBS at 5pm Pacific Time (8pm ET / 1am BST Monday / 10am AEST Monday. In Canada, you can also watch the Emmys on the CTV network, while Fox 8 will show the event in Australia.

Thankfully, if you don’t want to watch on traditional TV, there are plenty of ways to watch the Emmys online in the US. Here are the best ways to stream this year's awards show.

Watch the Emmys on CBS All Access

To watch the show Emmys online, one option is to subscribe to CBS All Access, which is CBS’ TV streaming service.

Through the service, you’ll be able to watch the show on your phone, tablet, computer, or TV, if you have an Android TV, Apple TV, or another compatible smart TV setup.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month, though if you’re new to the service you will be able to get a free seven-day trial.

The Emmys won’t be broadcast in the UK, unfortunately, so there’s no legal way to watch or stream the awards show.

Other ways to live stream the Emmys

(Image: © YouTube)

There are plenty of other live TV streaming services that you can use to watch the 2017 Emmys, if you don’t want to sign up to CBS All Access or you already use another service.

For starters, you can watch the Emmys through PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV.

If you have another cable package, you may also be able to stream the awards show. For example, with an AT&T DirecTV Now subscription, you can stream the Emmys online.

Pricing for these services varies, but generally ranges from $30 to $50 per month and normally includes a host of other channels. Most of these also offer free trials. Here’s a rundown of the best TV streaming devices and services .

Watch Emmys content on social media

Even if you don’t stream the award show itself, there are plenty of ways to keep up with what’s happening, and even get a look at what’s going on behind-the-scenes. How, you may ask? Through social media.

For starters, the CBS Facebook page will have a Facebook Live video running from the red carpet, and will show interviews from A-listers as they arrive at the event. Some big stars are expected to show up, and it will definitely be interesting to catch some of the interviews as they roll in.

Instagram won’t be missing out on the action - the CBS Instagram Story will show off some great behind-the-scenes content, and it’ll be updated regularly with new stuff to check out during the show. This includes interviews with nominees, winners, presenters, and more.

House of Cards is a top Emmy contender

If Snapchat’s more your thing, you’ll still be able to keep up with all the Emmys-related happenings.

Over the course of the weekend, three “Our Stories” segments will air on Snapchat, including “Stars on Set: Emmys Story” on Saturday. This will show off snaps from nominees.

On Sunday, you’ll be treated to “Emmys: The Carpet” which, as the name suggests, will include content straight from the red carpet itself. Last but not least is “Emmys: The Show,” which will show highlights from the event.

Whether you want to watch the entire 2017 Emmys, or you just want to keep up-to-date with the latest winners and red carpet interviews, there are plenty of ways to tune in.