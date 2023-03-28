How to opt out of BeenVerified

Finding information about a person or business is just a few clicks away, thanks to BeenVerified. The website and mobile app offers over 1 billion records, including criminal background information, property transactions, social media profiles, and much more.

If you don't like that your personal information can be found on BeenVerified, you can take steps to opt out. After completing the process, your information will no longer be available on BeenVerified's People Search results.

Steps for to opting out of BeenVerified

Visit the BeenVerified website and log into your account

Click on the link "Do Not Sell My Personal Information."

You must now search for your record using the online tool

Once you find your record, you'll need to confirm your identity by email

After BeenVerified confirms your identity, it will remove you from its website

You'll need a computer (Windows or Mac), web browser, and internet connection to opt out of BeenVerified. You can also use your mobile device.

Step by step guide

1. Visit the BeenVerified website (Image: © BeenVerified) To get started and opt out of BeenVerified, visit the official website (opens in new tab). Use your favorite device and web browser to do so.

2. Click on the important link (Image: © Tech Radar) On the BeenVerified website, scroll down until you see the link, "Do Not Sell My Personal Information," then click on it.

3. Search for your record and make a request (Image: © Tech Radar) Add your first and last names to the correct boxes on this page. Next, add your state's abbreviation using the pull-down menu. Then click Search. On the next page, find your record. Finally, click Proceed to Opt Out to the right of the listing. If you can't find your listing, you can use the filter tool on the left side of the page. Among the choices are to add a middle initial, home city, or age range. Click Refine Results. Click Proceed to Opt Out to the right of the listing. On the next page, enter your email in the correct box. Click the I Am Human box and verify, as needed. Click Send Verification Email. Check your email for a message from BeenVerified. Click Verified Opt Out in that email. That's it; BeenVerified will remove you from its search listings.



FAQs

Can you really disappear online? Unfortunately, you can't disappear entirely online. However, you can take steps to make it less likely someone will find you online.

Can you remove yourself from the internet for free? Tools like BeenVerified can remove your name and other information from individual people-finding sites. These opt-out tools don't require signing up for a free membership. Most of the other recommended steps you can take to remove personal information online are also free. These include but aren't limited to closing accounts you no longer need, using a VPN, avoiding public Wi-Fi, updating privacy settings, and more.

Final thoughts

BeenVerified is one of the best people-finder websites. Unlike some competitors, BeenVerified makes it very easy to remove your personal data from its site. You only need an internet connection and a web browser to get started. Once your request is submitted, BeenVerified will contact its third parties, removing you from their lists.

