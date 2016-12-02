How to make a selfie photo station

Setting up a photo booth is a great way to capture all the fun of your party this festive season.

Anyone can set up a photo booth, but if you want to get the best quality photos then it’s worth going the extra mile by calling upon a few simple camera and lighting skills. We’ll explain how it’s done, from the gear you need, to the best way to light your guests.

It’s the lighting that can really elevate your photo booth beyond the ordinary. Good lighting will make your guests look great, and that means they’ll keep coming back for more.

At big events and fancy balls you’ll often see a full studio lighting set-up for this kind of thing. But a more modest approach can still give great results. Here a single flashgun – bounced off the ceiling and wall behind the camera – provides a bank of even, flattering illumination.

Another way you can impress your guests is by setting up a rolling slideshow, so they can see their antics displayed on a screen moments after they’ve been taken. Then, once the party is over, you can go through the set of images, edit out any nudity, and put together a festive collage of your favourite shots.

Step-by-step: Build your own photo booth