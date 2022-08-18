Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: how to watch the announcement live stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 is right around the corner and looks set to serve up a healthy dollop of honest-to-goodness gaming treats.

Opening Night Live will mark the launch of Gamescom 2022, kicking off the convention with a slate of previews, announcements, and premiere trailers across a two-hour showcase. If we’re lucky, we might even see a few surprise reveals

This year’s Opening Night Live will feature the return of a live audience, but you don’t need to be rubbing shoulders with Geoff Keighley to enjoy the show. Everything will be livestreamed, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the announcements from wherever you are. Read on to find out exactly when, where, and how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will kick off on August 23 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST – which translates to 5am AEDT on August 24.

The show will last for two hours. You can watch the official Gamescom Opening Night Live stream with the embed above.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: what to expect?

Expectations for this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live are high. With so many triple-A games delayed to the final few months of 2022, we expect a bevy of blockbusters will be shown.

We already know that Hogwarts Legacy will make an appearance. Fans will be eager to hear more details about its wizarding world after the upcoming Harry Potter title was only recently delayed to next year. Sonic Frontiers will also be heading to the spotlight, with Geoff Keighley promising (opens in new tab) a “new look” at the hedgehog's open-world adventure.

The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space, is also set to appear. Announced in a gory trailer earlier this year during Summer Game Fest, the sci-fi horror shooter will hit shelves this December. The much-anticipated Return to Monkey Island will also receive its world premiere, as will Telltale’s new adventure series The Expanse. Dying Light 2’s new DLC will be shown for the first time, alongside the as-yet-unnamed strategy game from the studio behind Subnautica.

There are plenty of other games to look forward to: Microsoft has confirmed Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Age of Empires 4, Pentiment, and Microsoft Flight Simulator will all appear on the Gamescom floor, and we expect a few of them will also get a mention during the convention’s opening show.

The recently announced Goat Simulator 3 will also be shown, and we expect Dead Island 2 to appear now its release date has been leaked.

Don’t expect Starfield to show up, though. Bethesda has already confirmed that no new gameplay of the upcoming sci-fi RPG will be shown. It also looks unlikely that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 will get much time in the sun, as Activision has announced a Call of Duty franchise showcase will be broadcast separately this September.