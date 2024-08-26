Govee's permanent outdoor lights can turn your home into a Barbie Dream House at the tap of a button

Govee, maker of some of the best smart lights you can buy, has launched a new set of permanent outdoor lights that illuminate your home all year round, and let you easily add some fun for special occasions.

When we reviewed Govee's Christmas String Lights last year, we were particularly impressed by how responsive they were to both app control and voice commands, and by their bright and vibrant colors, so we have high expectations for this new outdoor system.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are the same price as the company's first-gen lights, with improved brightness and extra features. They work with Google Home and Alexa, and are now Matter-compatible as well to give you more flexibility when setting up your smart home (see our complete guide to Matter to learn more).

There are over 100 preset effects to choose from, and the lights can sync with music for house parties. You can even use voice commands to set custom patterns, like 'Give me a Barbie light effect' for something pink and perky.

Your home lighting can be subtle and understated… or not (Image credit: Govee)

Fit and forget

One of the biggest advantages of outdoor smart lights is that there's no need to climb up ladders to change your lights for Christmas and Halloween. Choose white or black cables and light casings to blend in with the exterior of your home, then install them once using the 3M sticky pads and clips provided. Once the lights are in place you can change the colors remotely without having to touch them.

The Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are weather resistant, and according to Govee will work efficiently at temperatures from -4F/-20C to 140F/60C. They're rated IP67, providing high resistance to water and debris (take a look at our guide to IP ratings for more details), and are made using UV-resistant materials to resist degradation from exposure to sunlight.

They are available now from Amazon and direct from Govee, with prices starting at at $179.99 (about £140 / AU$270) for a 50ft / 15m string of lights.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors