Thousands of coffee lovers warned to stop using their espresso machines immediately after reports of burns and lacerations

Thousands of espresso machines have been recalled after 18 people reported a component being "forcefully ejected" during use. Of those, eight received burns or lacerations as a result.

The affected machines are no longer on sale, but several owners wrote reviews to warn potential customers about the risks before the voluntary recall. Some even included pictures of broken coffee makers in their kitchens.

"The machine blew up on the very first time used," wrote one owner. "Glass and metal flew all over the kitchen. I was getting milk from the refrigerator and that is why I was not hurt."

"This product is dangerous," said another. "It explodes while brewing. The portafilter literally detached itself from the machine during the brewing cycle. I have serious burns [due] to [...] the defect of this machine. Do not buy this machine. It is hazardous."

The problem affects two coffee machines: the Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Maker and the Cooks Steam Espresso Maker. The machines were imported by Sensio Inc. of New York, and 12,300 were sold at JC Penney and Best Buy – in stores and online – between August 2023 and January 2025.

All the recalled machines are made from black plastic with stainless steel trim and have either “Bella Pro Series” or "Cooks" on the front. Turn your machine over and you should see a sticker bearing the model number. If this is 90195 or 22395, you should stop using it immediately according to guidance from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

To request a refund, you can contact Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 between 8 am and 5 pm ET Monday through Friday, or visit Bella Kitchenware's website. You will need to damage the UL certification number under the machine, cut its cord, and provide photos as evidence that you've made it unusable.

