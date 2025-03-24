Thousands of coffee lovers warned to stop using their espresso machines immediately after reports of burns and lacerations

News
By published

Is yours affected?

Man sitting on sofa, drinking coffee, looking at phone in surprise
(Image credit: Getty Images / urbazon)
  • Over 12,000 Bella Pro Series and Cooks coffee machines have been recalled
  • Several users reported injuries after their machines failed at high pressure
  • Owners should stop using the machines immediately and request a refund

Thousands of espresso machines have been recalled after 18 people reported a component being "forcefully ejected" during use. Of those, eight received burns or lacerations as a result.

The affected machines are no longer on sale, but several owners wrote reviews to warn potential customers about the risks before the voluntary recall. Some even included pictures of broken coffee makers in their kitchens.

"The machine blew up on the very first time used," wrote one owner. "Glass and metal flew all over the kitchen. I was getting milk from the refrigerator and that is why I was not hurt."

"This product is dangerous," said another. "It explodes while brewing. The portafilter literally detached itself from the machine during the brewing cycle. I have serious burns [due] to [...] the defect of this machine. Do not buy this machine. It is hazardous."

"The machine blew up"

The problem affects two coffee machines: the Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Maker and the Cooks Steam Espresso Maker. The machines were imported by Sensio Inc. of New York, and 12,300 were sold at JC Penney and Best Buy – in stores and online – between August 2023 and January 2025.

All the recalled machines are made from black plastic with stainless steel trim and have either “Bella Pro Series” or "Cooks" on the front. Turn your machine over and you should see a sticker bearing the model number. If this is 90195 or 22395, you should stop using it immediately according to guidance from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

To request a refund, you can contact Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 between 8 am and 5 pm ET Monday through Friday, or visit Bella Kitchenware's website. You will need to damage the UL certification number under the machine, cut its cord, and provide photos as evidence that you've made it unusable.

You might also like

See more News about The Home
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine on a purple background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss.
The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price
Seattle Coffee Gear Diletta Bello+ espresso machine on green background
The best espresso machine 2025: barista-tested and recommended
Woman sitting on sofa making a disgusted face while holding a cup of coffee
Are you one of the 39% of coffee drinkers who still use instant? Upgrading to one of these three cheap coffee machines will deliver a better-tasting brew
Breville Barista Impress espresso machine with brass accents in white and green
Breville just gave its best espresso machine a makeover, and I think I'm in love
The De&#039;Longhi Magnifica Evo on a pink background with text saying Lowest Price.
The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Breville The Barista Touch Impress coffee maker on blue background
The best coffee maker 2025: barista-tested espresso and drip machines
Latest in Coffee Machines
Man sitting on sofa, drinking coffee, looking at phone in surprise
Thousands of coffee lovers warned to stop using their espresso machines immediately after reports of burns and lacerations
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Touch coffee machine on kitchen counter
If your kitchen is as small as mine, the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is one of the best espresso machines you can buy
Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine with cup of coffee and milk pitcher on kitchen counter
I tested the Sage Oracle Jet for a month, and it delivers top-notch espresso with minimal effort
The De&#039;Longhi Magnifica Evo on a pink background with text saying Lowest Price.
The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Jura J10 coffee maker on kitchen counter
I wasn't a fan of syrup in coffee until I tried the Jura J10 espresso machine – here's why
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine on a purple background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss.
The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price
Latest in News
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar with Halloween theme over the top
Samsung promises to repair soundbars bricked by its disastrous software update for free – but it'll probably involve shipping
Google Gemini AI
Gmail is adding a new Gemini AI tool to help smarten up your work emails
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
Man sitting on sofa, drinking coffee, looking at phone in surprise
Thousands of coffee lovers warned to stop using their espresso machines immediately after reports of burns and lacerations
Visual Intelligence identifying a dog
AirPods with cameras for Visual Intelligence could be one of the best personal safety features Apple has ever planned – here's why
Nvidia AMD
Nvidia rumors suggest it's working on two affordable GPUs to spoil AMD's party
More about coffee machines
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Touch coffee machine on kitchen counter

If your kitchen is as small as mine, the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is one of the best espresso machines you can buy
Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine with cup of coffee and milk pitcher on kitchen counter

I tested the Sage Oracle Jet for a month, and it delivers top-notch espresso with minimal effort
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar with Halloween theme over the top

Samsung promises to repair soundbars bricked by its disastrous software update for free – but it'll probably involve shipping
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar with Halloween theme over the top
Samsung promises to repair soundbars bricked by its disastrous software update for free – but it'll probably involve shipping
A Minecraft sheep.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
Nvidia AMD
Nvidia rumors suggest it's working on two affordable GPUs to spoil AMD's party
Google Gemini AI
Gmail is adding a new Gemini AI tool to help smarten up your work emails
Visual Intelligence identifying a dog
AirPods with cameras for Visual Intelligence could be one of the best personal safety features Apple has ever planned – here's why
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
Apple iPhone 16 Review
New iPhone 17 report lends weight to rumors of major display and camera upgrades, and a pricey Apple foldable
IBM office logo
IBM to provide platform for flagship cyber skills programme for girls
Sky Glass Gen 2
It's a Glass act: the next generation of Sky Glass TV is now at Currys
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had