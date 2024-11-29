This chic Smeg coffee maker is less than half price for Black Friday, and it's still in stock – for now

Right now, you can pick up the stunning Smeg BCC12 espresso machine for just £299 at Marks Electrical - an enormous saving of £400 off the RRP, and the best Black Friday deal I've seen on a coffee machine this year.

Smeg makes some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines around, and if you want to inject a little Italian style into your morning brew, this is the way to do it. The BCC12 is the sibling of the superb BCC13, which took the prize for best coffee maker in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards thanks to its ability to create barista-quality coffee at the press of a button. See my Smeg BCC13 review for more details.

Today's best Smeg BCC12 deal

Smeg BCC12: was £699.95 now £299 at markselectrical.co.uk This is a massive saving, and the best Black Friday espresso machine deal I've seen this year. The Smeg BCC13 is one of my all-time favorite espresso machines, and this is the same model with a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frother. That's actually a bonus if you want to use plant-based milk, because the BCC13's auto frother is optimized for dairy.

The difference between this and the BCC13 is that the BCC12 here has a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frothing system. I actually prefer the manual option, because it gives you more control and lets you adjust the way the milk is foamed to suit plant-based alternatives. The BCC13's auto milk system is optimized for dairy, and during my tests I found it didn't work so well with plant milks.

This massive saving only applies to the taupe colourway, but it's a chic shade that will fit with modern or classic style kitchens, so I'm not complaining. The black and white versions are also on sale, but with much more modest discounts for Black Friday,

