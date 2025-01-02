We asked AI chatbots Gemini and ChatGPT to design our workouts – then we tried them out

Can AI keep us fit?

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, from the emerging chatbots of Open AI, Google Gemini, and the Apple Intelligence overhaul to more frivolous and irreverent applications like AI-powered smart fridges and an AI-powered Jesus that can take confessions in churches.

In many ways, AI promises to make things better by speeding up processes, handling busy work, and even coding apps from scratch. But to some, the impersonal nature of AI threatens to dissolve creativity and rob us of the personality behind art and entertainment.

What about fitness? Can a large language model or AI app help improve your physical health and well-being? There are already well-established tools like Push, the best fitness app for building muscle, but could AI save you money on a personal trainer? To find out, TechRadar's fitness team asked ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to generate two workouts using the same prompt. We then took to the gym (well, the garden at least) to try those workouts and find out what happened.

The prompt

My colleague and I, ages 33 and 29, are doing a fitness challenge. Give us a home workout we can use to develop muscle and improve cardio fitness that will take approximately 30 minutes per workout. We are both reasonably fit and familiar with basic workout terminology, although we do not have access to gym equipment.

ChatGPT workout

ChatGPT supplied us with a comprehensive workout, including a 5-minute warm-up, circuits, and then a cool-down routine

Fitness class performing mountain climbers

Google Gemini workout

Google Gemini also gave us a five-minute warm-up, a 20-minute circuit, and a five-minute cool-down. The main body was split into a 10-minute strength section and 10 minutes of cardio interval training.

My experience
Stephen

Given the prompt, some parity was to be expected between the generated workouts, but I was really surprised by how closely each followed the same formula. Generally, the ChatGPT workout was presented as a much more comprehensive offering, with a more structured warmup, lists for targeted muscles, and exercise instructions.

ChatGPT’s obvious hallucination struck me, we asked for a 30-minute workout, but the instructions would have given us more than 60 minutes of full workout time (not including warmup and cooldown). That’s a crazy amount of volume for anyone and a less experienced person might have missed that and ended up doing way too much exercise, possibly even sustaining an injury. The circuits themselves were comprehensive, but personally, I didn’t enjoy the blend of cardio and strength-based stuff. It’s not the way I’m used to training and I find that mixing cardio and strength leads to a drop in form as your heart rate climbs and you struggle for breath.

By contrast, the Gemini workout was a much simpler and less informative package, but crucially featured a strength circuit and a separate cardio interval training phase. Gemini also got the timings right. The exercises were much more generic and basic in the Gemini plan, with simple push-ups, squats, lunges, etc, as opposed to ChatGPT’s more advanced variations.

I felt more able to focus on the strength portion of the workout and that the cardio was more focused and beneficial at the end. I was also impressed by the tips Gemini offered to help users. It suggested progression, rest, nutrition, hydration, and listening to the body in case of pain or injury. It even offered some more generic tips about staying motivated and tracking progress.

Overall, I preferred the Gemini workout, but both circuits served up were intense and rigorous, and would make for a great quick session for more advanced users. I think the biggest weakness of both workouts was the format. The workouts are presented as big walls of text. There’s some formatting, but nothing helpful to reading and following a workout program in the gym, especially not a vigorous circuit. The best fitness apps out there benefit from great interfaces that make workouts easy to follow and track. Following these plans was like trying to read a workout plan printed from an email; for them to be truly useful would require the extra step of making them more digestible. Even putting them into the Notes app on my iPhone would help, but there’s a big gulf between this type of fitness offering and a dedicated app, or better, a personal trainer.

My experience
Matt

Well, these were a pair of gutbusters. I'm unused to circuit training, preferring steady-state cardio and resistance training, so I'm well out of practice when it comes to explosive HIIT workouts. This pair of boot camp-style workouts hit me like a ton of bricks, and it just goes to show you don't need an expensive gym membership to get a hard workout in.

Were they actually any good? Well, yes and no. As my colleague Stephen mentioned, both workouts were similar in terms of structure and the moves selected, which makes sense as they were working off the same prompt. Each had its pros and cons: the ChatGPT one was far more detailed, with instructions for each movement and a comprehensive breakdown of the routine.

ChatGPT had selected more advanced accessory movements too, such as single-leg deadlifts (challenging without a counterweight in the form of dumbbells) and assisted pistol squats, for which I used two garden chairs. It was a great, highly advanced workout focusing predominantly on the legs and core, and I certainly felt it the next day.

However, it wasn't perfect: we experienced some hallucinations here. The circuit, which lasted 20 minutes, was stated to be repeated three times, which would have made our requested 30-minute workout a 70-minute one instead!

The Gemini circuit was a lot more vague, with no comprehensive move descriptions at all, and merely suggested ideas for the cardio section. While it did offer advice on hydration, accountability, progression, and more, I wish it had offered as much practical guidance as ChatGPT did. I wouldn't recommend that beginners use chatbots to create exercise routines until they know how to perform each move safely: it's probably best used to come up with variations on existing routines.

