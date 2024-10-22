Tesla working on Apple Watch app that could use digital key to remotely unlock your vehicle

A new Apple Watch app could add Tesla's Phone Key feature to your wrist.

A new version of the Tesla iPhone app has revealed that the company may be working on a companion app for Apple Watch users, which could include a digital key functionality designed to work with all the best Apple Watches.

Elon Musk suggested an Apple Watch app for Tesla owners could be on the cards earlier this year, and now we've just got our first glimpse.

As reported by MacRumors, "Tesla last week updated its iPhone app with new Control Center controls on iOS 18. In addition, the latest version of the app added hidden code references to an upcoming Apple Watch version of the app."

According to the report, the code shows functionality for using an Apple Watch as a digital key that can be used to unlock your Tesla vehicle remotely.

A big Apple Watch upgrade for Tesla owners

(Image credit: Future)

Using an Apple Watch to unlock a Tesla isn't unheard of, as it's a feature that has been available on the third-party Stats app for Tesla for a couple of years now.

However, Tesla's impending update will bring official functionality to Apple Watch models, letting users unlock their car even if their iPhone has run out of battery or if they don't have it on their person.

Tesla's 2012-2020 Model S and 2015-2020 Model X do not support phone keys, requiring an internet connection to use remote start, so it seems likely those models also won't be supported by the new Apple Watch unlocking feature.

Unfortunately, there's no firm timeline for the Tesla Apple Watch app launch, but its recent appearance in code suggests it's close at hand.

Apple continues to expand its own support for digital car keys. Recently, it emerged that the feature would expand to vehicles made by Volvo, Polestar, and Audi. That would add some big names to a list that already includes BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and more.