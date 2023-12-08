Some of Garmin's best-ever smartwatches are rumored to get a 2024 refresh

Garmin has launched plenty of devices in 2023 – see our best Garmin watches guide for a handful of examples – and it would seem that the company won't be slowing down the pace over the next 12 months either.

According to The5kRunner and Fitness Tracker Test (via Notebookcheck), the number of smartwatches, cycling computers, and other accessories that Garmin will launch across 2024 could hit double figures. The sites above show a long list of prospective smartwatches and accessories likely to hit stores in 2024.

Bear in mind that it's not fully clear where this information comes from – both "wild guesswork" and "early intel" are mentioned – but it does at least give us an idea of what you might be able to buy from Garmin next year.

Perhaps the most high-profile smartwatch in the list is the Garmin Fenix 8, with the (presumably differently sized) Fenix 8S and Fenix 8X models mentioned as well. It's a series that we haven't heard too many leaks about it so far.

Other models mentioned include the Epix 3 – which would likely be the Garmin Fenix 8 with an AMOLED screen – and the Forerunner 65, the long-awaited sequel to the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55.

More than just smartwatches

Fans of the Epix range of flagship smartwatches will be pleased to see that the Garmin Epix 3 is also mentioned in the 2024 list. As you can see from our Garmin Epix 2 review, it's a bright and beautiful (and expensive) wearable to put on your wrist.

The reports also suggest that the Forerunner 165, Instinct 3, Venu SQ 3, and Lily 2 might also make an appearance at some point during the next 12 months. That's a lot of devices at a varying number of price points.

Heart rate monitors and new cycling computers – specifically the Edge 140, the Edge 1040, and the Edge 1050 – could show up as well, according to these tipsters. However, we don't get too much detail in terms of the specs or the designs to expect.

Recent leaks we've heard from the world of Garmin devices hint at a new Focus mode for simplifying the Connect app, and more personalization options for training plans – so it would seem we've got software upgrades to look forward to as well.