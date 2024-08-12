Samsung Galaxy Ring gets a new crowdfunded rival with one neat health-tracking trick

It looks like our best smart ring guide is going to need a big update soon, as the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring has sparked some major interest in these mini smartwatches. The latest to join the party is a crowdfunded smart ring from Moov, which promises to bring a bonus health-tracking feature.

The Indiegogo campaign has already smashed through its initial $5,000 goal, raising $95,923 at the time of writing. Crowdfunding will continue until Monday, September 2, and shipping is scheduled to get underway in December 2024.

The popularity of the Moov Ring, which echoes that of the RingConn Gen 2, could be down to one key feature – it promises to offer continuous blood pressure monitoring to industry standard levels, something that tech companies have long been trying to fit into wearables, and which you won't find on the current Galaxy Ring or Oura Ring.

The device has apparently been in development for a decade, and has been put together by experts in hypertension and data analytics, which lends credence to the claim that it's managed to fit such a capable sensor into a tiny ring. It's apparently achieved through photoplethysmography sensors and advanced algorithms.

A different kind of Moov

The ring comes with blood pressure monitoring built in (Image credit: Moov)

This Moov Ring also offers a whole host of features besides blood pressure monitoring: it's able to track your sleep, measure your stress levels, take skin temperature readings, and monitor all the usual stats such as steps taken and heart rate.

The team behind the ring is promising a maximum of seven days of battery life, as well as a subscription-free companion app that keeps track of all your health and fitness metrics, offering insights on where you're doing well and what you can improve on.

As far as we can tell, the Moov behind the Indiegogo campaign is not the same Moov that used to make the now-discontinued Moov Now fitness tracker. The old Moov closed down a couple of years ago, and none of that old team appears to be involved with the new smart ring and the new company website.

The Moov Ring will cost $299 (about £235 / AU$455) when it goes on sale, but it's available for an early bird price of $239 (£185 / AU$360) right now. As usual with crowdfunding, there's no guarantee you'll get your product or your money back – be sure that you trust Moov with your cash before investing (or wait until it's a finished product that's on-sale to everyone).