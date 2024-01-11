This smart mattress thinks strings, not springs, are the answer to a good night's sleep

The best mattress brands have experimented with a lot of different materials in their quest to provide users with the best night's sleep possible. I've seen foams, springs, gels, wools – even flexible grids and NASA spaceship material. But strings? That's a new one. But if this CES 2024 award-winning mattress has anything to say about it, string might be the future of sleep tech.

No, I'm not stringing you along. The ANSSil Sleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 contains 14 million 3D woven strings, carefully arranged to form a supportive inner web. When you lie on the mattress, the strings respond to the pressure of your body, creating a surface that cradles your every contour.

These are smart strings, so they can do more than just move under pressure. The ANSSil Sleepinbody-Incline i4 mattress uses sensors, a smart scale, and an AI-driven IoT system to collect user data and create a personalized sleep surface. These strings are so smart, they can change firmness level, height, and angle depending on your build and sleep style. And they respond to the most microscopic changes, measuring your heart and respiratory rate to keep a stable surface throughout your sleep cycle.

As you would expect from all the best sleep trackers, you'll also receive a personal sleep report in the morning. This is via the ANSSil Link App, which can connect to other ANSSil technologies to provide a more thorough health check-in.

(Image credit: ANSSil)

Setting up the mattress is a little complicated (this is essentially the world's fanciest air bed), but once your mattress is ready to go, ANSSil claims it can last a lifetime. I'm always a little skeptical of these claims – we recommend replacing your matress every seven to 10 years – but the tightly woven interior can support up to three tons, which is good news for durability.

You can currently purchase the ANSSil String mattress on Amazon, although, this basic version comes without AI capabilities. (While the bed won't adjust the firmness level for you, you can still tweak the firmness level with a remote control) But if you like your strings to be a little more intelligent, you'll have to wait for the ANSSil Sleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 to come to international markets.

