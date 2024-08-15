First Garmin Fenix 8 leaked images hint at the arrival of a cheaper Fenix E

The Garmin Fenix 7 series (above) could soon get upgraded with AMOLED screens in their Fenix 8 successors, according to recent leaks

The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the most hotly-anticipated sports watches of the year – and a new images leak has just given us an idea of what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra rival, including the possibility of a cheaper version.

The images have come courtesy of WinFuture and reveal what appears to be the Garmin Fenix 8 (Solar), Garmin Enduro 3, and the mysterious new Garmin Fenix E, which was mentioned in a previous leak from Fitness Tracker Test.

While we don't have any full specs yet, the leak suggests that these will be the first Fenix watches with AMOLED displays rather than MiP (memory in pixel). The benefits of AMOLED are easier visibility (because the screen emits its own light), more natural colors (thanks to a wider color gamut), and faster refresh rates.

On the downside, AMOLED displays use more power than MIP screens (particularly in always-on mode), so if you prefer that style of screen you may be more interested in the Garmin Fenix E. This leak suggests that the Fenix E will sit below the Fenix 8 series, and so adopt the older MiP tech.

It sounds like the Fenix E will only be available in a single 47mm case size, which could limit its appeal among those with larger wrists, but the Fenix 8 (Solar) has been tipped to launch in both 47mm and 51mm sizes, and there's also expected to be an Enduro 3 model in a single 51mm case size.

Those sizes slightly contradict rumors we saw for the Fenix 8 last month, which suggested that it'd come in three sizes including a smaller 43mm version (similar to the 42mm Garmin Fenix 7S).

Still, we shouldn't have to wait long to find out the official details – the Fenix 8, Fenix E and Enduro 3 are all expected to be officially launched at IFA 2024, which kicks off on September 6.

Goodbye Epix?

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 (above) could be the last in the Epix line, according to these new rumors (Image credit: Future)

These leaks seem to back up previous rumors that Garmin is planning to ditch its Epix series, which would make sense given the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) was effectively just a Fenix 7 with an AMOLED touchscreen.

Instead, it seems we'll get a merging of the two lines, with the Fenix 8 launching in its usual standard, solar and sapphire solar versions with that new AMOLED screen, and the Enduro 3 arriving as the option for those who need a ridiculously-long battery life (the Enduro 2 goes for 34 days, plus 12 more with solar charging).

The more mysterious model is the Garmin Fenix E. These rumors point towards a more affordable 47mm model, or perhaps one that simply offers fans of the Fenix 7's MiP screen tech an option in the upgraded line.

WinFuture's leak predicts that prices for Garmin's sports watches will be at the "usual level". If so, we can expect the Fenix 8 to start at around $699 / £599 / AU$1,049 for the standard version or $999.99 / £859.99 / AU$1,499 for the top-tier Sapphire Solar model.

Not exactly cheap then, but considering the Fenix 7 and Epix Pro are still considered some of the best Garmin watches ever made, the new range could be well worth waiting for if you're looking for a premium running or sports watch that can handle all your training needs.