Cristiano Ronaldo unveils high-tech fitness recovery line, including $5,700 cryotherapy boots

Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his new performance and recovery line

AVA is a series of products designed to aid athletes in training and recovery

Products include compression boots, massage guns, and LED light-therapy boots

Global soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled a new line of recovery and fitness products under his new brand AVA, Advanced Recovery For Athletes.

The venture is a partnership between CR7 and Brazilian outfit Avanutri. AVA's website says its lineup is based on "Experience, in-depth knowledge of needs, and a tireless desire to innovate," and offers "cutting-edge technology in physical recovery."

So what exactly can you buy from Ronaldo's new lineup, and is it any good?

Cristiano Ronaldo's recovery line

(Image credit: AVa)

As you can see on AVA's website, there's a wide range of products including some pretty weird and wonderful stuff. There's home workout gear that can be filled with water for custom weight and strength training during workouts. There's also a slew of fairly generic-looking massage guns with prices to match the best massage guns on the market and accessories like a $150 backpack and $50 compression socks.

My eyebrows were probably raised the highest by the $1,000 inflatable bucket oval ice bath you could definitely get on Amazon for less than $100, but there's also some cool and interesting stuff too.

I'm a recent leg-compression convert, and AVA is offering its own impressive-looking set for muscle recovery and circulation. More impressive still is the red LED technology, including the Deep Light, which can emit LED light to almost any body part to aid recovery, and reduce pain, swelling, and aches.

The coup de grace is a $3,500 pair of LedBoots, compression-looking sleeves that use "photobiomodulation" to accelerate muscle recovery, improve tissue oxygenation, and more.

LED and red-light recovery is a newer, emerging technology that could take off in 2025. Cryotherapy – using ice for recovery – is much more well-established, so if you still think the old ways are the best you can grab a $5,700 pair of Cryo Sport boots that pump the cooling air from an ice reservoir around your legs to aid recovery. Propped up on your $70 inflatable cushion, of course. You can check out AVA's range for yourself on its website.