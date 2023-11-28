Yep, that Cyber Monday Xbox Series S Starter Bundle deal is still live, but not for much longer

Cyber Monday ends in a few hours, but these Xbox Series S bundles are still alive and kicking over at Walmart right now.
Easily one of the most impressive Cyber Monday gaming deals we've seen this year is a strong discount on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. It's been available all week, which is a surprisingly long time given how good the offer is. Right now at Walmart, you still have a chance to nab the bundle for just $249 (was $299.99) for a huge $51 saving.
Walmart's also the place to be for a selection of other Xbox Series S bundles, including the Fortnite-led Gilded Hunter Bundle, and a version of the Starter Bundle that packs in an extra Xbox Wireless Controller. The Starter Bundles also come with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to kickstart your digital collection with a wide range of the best Xbox Game Pass games. See below for all the best deals live now until the end of Cyber Monday.
Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was
$299.99 now $249 at Walmart
Save $51 - If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series S for the first time, then the Starter Bundle is the way to go, especially with a $51 saving. Featuring three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time, it's a fantastic bundle for getting stuck in with a new collection of digital games.
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and extra controller: was
$369.98 now $289.99 at Walmart
Save $80 - For 40 bucks extra, you can nab the same Xbox Series S Starter Bundle package with an extra gamepad. Ideal for if you're buying for siblings or want to enjoy some of the console's best games locally with friends and family.
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was
$299 now $269 at Walmart
Save $30 - For just $20 more than the Starter Bundle, this package is excellent for players of some of the best free-to-play titles around. It comes packed with 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite, 1,000 Rocket League Credits and 1,000 Show-Bucks for use in Fall Guys.
Xbox Series S 1TB: was
$349.99 now $299.99 at Dell
Save $50 - Looking to buy just the Xbox Series S console by itself? The best way to do so, in our opinion, is to shoot for the newer 1TB model that's currently enjoying a $50 discount at Dell. A little pricier than the Starter Bundle above, mind, but you're getting roughly double the storage with this model that's excellent for regular Xbox Game Pass users.
Outside of the US? Don't worry; we've rounded up all the best deals for the above Xbox Series S console bundles in your region. Just keep in mind that Cyber Monday has largely concluded, or is on the way out, so your local discounts may not be as strong as they currently are in the States.
For one last look at discounts before Cyber Monday wraps up for good, be sure to check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.
