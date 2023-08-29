You can get $25 off the Xbox Series X and a free $75 gift card in time for Starfield

Dell is currently offering an Xbox Series X deal which gets you the console with a $25 saving ahead of Starfield's launch next week.

The Xbox Series X is retailing for just $474.99 (was $500) for $25 off. However, that's just one side of the story as you're also getting a free $75 gift card to spend on the Dell store as well. While this saving cannot be used in tandem with the system, that's still a solid bonus on top of the saving.

That saving could be put toward Xbox Game Pass as Starfield lands on Microsoft's streaming service on day one, due on September 6. Alternatively, you can get your hands on the game ahead of schedule, as those who pre-order Starfield have access this Thursday (August 31).

Xbox Series X: was $500 now $474.99 at Dell Includes a $75 Dell gift card. Key features: 4K support, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, up to 120fps, Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, 1TB SSD. Date launched: November 2020 Price history: The Xbox Series X has sold cheaper than this once in the past, by $25, for a full total of $50 off. However, this deal gets you both the system at a discount and a $75 gift card, so you're ultimately getting a better offer here just in time for Starfield. Price check: Amazon - $499 | Best Buy - $499.99 Review Consensus: The Xbox Series X features some truly excellent visual capabilities and in-game performance bolstered by Dolby. Xbox Game Pass is also an excellent inclusion that provides a wealth of titles for a low monthly fee. However, there are few exclusives and new thrills since the console offers a standard controller and familiar user interface when compared to the PS5. TRG: 4 stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4 stars | GamesRadar: 4 stars Buy it if: You're invested in the Xbox ecosystem and enjoy the likes of Halo and Forza, and you want to play multi-platform releases in 4K with Dolby Atmos. You'll also be getting an amazing deal with Game Pass. Don't buy it if: You want must-have exclusives you won't find anywhere else. Everything comes to PC and the previous-gen is still greatly supported.

