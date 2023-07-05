When is the next Escape From Tarkov wipe?

Escape From Tarkov goes through a complete wipe every six months or so. This is the perfect time to jump in as a new player, given that your completion will be largely in the same position as you, as far as equipment is concerned that is.

The thing is, developer Battlestate Games tends to keep its cards close to its chest with regards to the timings of Tarkov wipes. Usually, it will start teasing a wipe on Twitter, before slowly triggering crazy in-game events for players to enjoy before the rest. In the past we've seen airdrop-heavy events precede a wipe, as well as intense tweaks to enemy AI and boss behavior. Essentially, the game's meta is thrown to the wind, as players fight to stay alive under increasingly ridiculous circumstances.

Here's when you can expect the next Tarkov wipe to happen, as well as some info on what to expect. Note that at the time of writing, the developer has not confirmed exact timings. We'll be using past events to predict the launch date for the 2023 wipe.

When is the next Tarkov wipe?

The next Tarkov wipe is set to launch any day now, at least when you look at when past wipes went live. They tend to happen every 6 months or so, and the last one took place on December 28, 2022. This means that we are somewhat overdue for a Tarkov reset. Currently the developer has not confirmed the date for the next wipe, but has definitely started teasing it.

Battlestate Games recently tweeted that it had put the next update live on the Tarkov Early Test Server. This means the full update is likely imminent, though we will have to wait and see. For now, assume that the wipe will arrive in the first half of July.

For the past few months, there has been an ongoing testing of upcoming updates on the Early Test Server.Currently the testing of patch 0.13.1.0 functionality is available. #EscapefromTarkov

What is an Escape From Tarkov wipe?

Every six months or so, an Escape From Tarkov wipe happens. This marks a full reset for players, with progression, quest progress, inventories and reputation with traders all being affected. This means that the period immediately following a wipe tends to be the best time for new players to jump in, as all players are on a level playing field in terms of gear.

Battlestate Games tends to build up to a Tarkov wipe by slowly disregarding the game's meta, adding in events that completely shake up the in-game economy. In the past, this has involved nightmarish weather changes, bosses appearing in huge numbers in certain areas, and even events where air drops are ridiculously plentiful.

These events have actually started already. Since, June 28, 2023, you'll find bosses in the Factory area, as well as a new air drop event. Things are clearly gearing up for the next Tarkov wipe. As of today, the terrifying Goon bosses are in the Factory and they will mess you up.

So there you have it, that's when you can expect the next Tarkov wipe.

