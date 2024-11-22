We have another excellent Black Friday PS5 deal as Sony slashes the price of its PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds

If you've just picked up a new PS5, PS5 Pro or PlayStation Portal as part of the Black Friday PS5 deals period, then Sony has another excellent discount in store for you.

Right now, Sony has dropped the price of its PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds to $169.99 (was $199.99) at PlayStation Direct - a $30 saving that matches its previous best low price. The UK website has followed suit, too, where the buds can be purchased for £169.99 (was £199.99).

As Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is a rare one. We've only ever seen the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds receive a discount like this once before since their launch earlier this year. If you fancy a seriously premium set of gaming earbuds that are fully compatible and designed for PlayStation devices, then you're in the right place.

Today's best PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds deals

We were huge fans of the PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds when they launched this year. Our managing editor, Rob Dwiar, praised their superb sound quality in his review. And as a regular PlayStation Portal user, Rob found them to be a perfect companion for Sony's handheld device. All in all, they're easily among the best gaming earbuds you can buy today.

They also pair fantastically well with PS5, PS5 Pro and PSVR 2. The latter of which has also received a massive 40% discount as part of PlayStation's Black Friday sales. In similar news, we've seen glimpses of PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock appear after their launch date. They were supremely difficult to track down during their pre-order phase, so you may wish to check out our coverage to see if there are any still knocking about!

And finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, check the list below for all the best rates on the PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds in your region.