We cannot believe you can get an Xbox cheaper than a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday

We've seen a huge variety of Black Friday gaming deals roll in, but now we've just seen one of the best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals in the UK, landing you the Series S console for cheaper than a Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Xbox Series S is currently only £189.99 at Amazon, knocking an incredible £75 off its standard retail price and making it the cheapest we've ever seen the console. But, it also marks the console as £10 cheaper than a Nintendo Switch Lite, which currently sits at £199 on Amazon, or £192 on Amazon if you opt for the grey color. Either way, you'd still be getting an Xbox Series S for cheaper.

If you have been considering adding a Series S to your setup, especially if the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals are still a bit pricey, then you should act fast as a price as low as this surely won't last very long. The Series S is a desirable console for someone who doesn't want to commit the space or cash to Microsoft's leading console, and for £189 it feels like a steal.

In fact, with some of the storage deals we're starting to see, you'd be able to get the Xbox Series S and a decent amount of external storage (such as a 2TB Seagate drive which is currently only £69.99 on Amazon) for a combined price that would still be cheaper than new 1TB black Xbox Series S model. If you're looking to get started with Xbox gaming, then this is the cheapest way you'll be able to do so this side of the holidays.

Today's best deals

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle - was £249.99 now £189.99 on Amazon

Save £60 - A pretty significant discount on a wonderful bundle for someone looking to get started with Microsoft's gateway into current-gen gaming. Plus, with the addition of Game Pass for three months, you won't even have to worry about purchasing any games right away. Price check: Currys - £199.99

2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox - was £100 now £69.99 on Amazon

Save £30 - Although the Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly console, that does mean some corners are cut in terms of storage. Fortunately, a deal like this always comes in handy when you need an extra bit of space to store your library. This isn't quite the cheapest we've ever seen this external storage, but it's definitely headed that way.

Xbox Series S – 1TB - was £299.99 now £287.04 on Amazon

Save £12 - Not a huge saving on this 1TB Xbox Series S console, especially when you compare it to the standard model, but still one worth keeping an eye on in case its price tag drops further once we're into the depths of Black Friday. Price check: Xbox - £299.99 | John Lewis - £299.99

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition: £199.99 at Nintendo Store

Save £5 - If you're in search of a Switch Lite deal this Black Friday, then this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite should be on your radar. What's not to love about a cute special design and a copy of the game for the same price as the console on its own? Price check: £199 at Nintendo Store

If you are however on the market for a Nintendo Switch Lite, you may still find a few deals here and there this Black Friday. Our guide to Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals covers the entire family of consoles and their accompanying accessories, but generally, we think this Xbox Series S deal isn't to be missed. No matter where you are, we're rounding up all the best deals in your region so you'll know where you can save some money on either console.

We're bringing you all the best Black Friday video game deals if you're on the hunt to bolster your gaming library too. However, if you want something to help take your gaming space to the next level, it's worth checking out our Black Friday gaming headset deals and our Black Friday gaming chair deals, too.