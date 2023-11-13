Meta Quest 2 drops to AU$439.99 ahead of Black Friday sales

We’re officially two weeks away from Black Friday, but the sales have well and truly started. Case in point – the Meta Quest 2 is now available from AU$439.99 on Amazon, which is very close to the lowest price we’ve seen it drop.

While it was recently upgraded in the form of the Meta Quest 3, the Quest 2 is still a good buy, and it’s now one of the most reasonably priced VR headsets you can get. With Amazon’s current discount, the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) is AU$360 cheaper than the newer Quest 3, a massive saving for someone looking to get into VR.

If you want more storage for games, Amazon has also slashed the price on the 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2, bringing the price down to AU$499.99. That deal saves you AU$90, which is 15% off.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) | AU$509.99 AU$439.99 on Amazon (save AU$70) Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Meta Quest 2 is close to the lowest price we’ve seen. The cheapest was AU$427 back in July, but that shipped from Amazon Japan and came with a Japanese plug. For previous deals, we’ve typically been given Amazon credit to put towards a future purchase, so this outright discount is most welcome, even though it is an older model. Amazon’s also offering the 256GB version for AU$499.99.

We gave this headset 4.5 stars in our Meta Quest 2 review, as we found it’s powerful enough to run detailed virtual reality experiences while still being lightweight and comfortable to wear. It’s also wireless, so you don’t have to be tethered to a PC like the HTC Vive Pro 2.

Plus, the Quest 2 has a massive catalogue of games it can support including some of the best VR games currently on offer, as well as some fantastic exclusives such as Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.

We don’t know how long this discount on the Meta Quest 2 will be available for, but it could prove to be quite a popular deal. If you want to step into the world of VR, the Quest 2 is a great place to start.