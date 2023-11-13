Meta Quest 2 drops to AU$439.99 ahead of Black Friday sales
Grab this VR headset on Amazon and save up to AU$90
We’re officially two weeks away from Black Friday, but the sales have well and truly started. Case in point – the Meta Quest 2 is now available from AU$439.99 on Amazon, which is very close to the lowest price we’ve seen it drop.
While it was recently upgraded in the form of the Meta Quest 3, the Quest 2 is still a good buy, and it’s now one of the most reasonably priced VR headsets you can get. With Amazon’s current discount, the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) is AU$360 cheaper than the newer Quest 3, a massive saving for someone looking to get into VR.
If you want more storage for games, Amazon has also slashed the price on the 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2, bringing the price down to AU$499.99. That deal saves you AU$90, which is 15% off.
Meta Quest 2 (128GB) |
AU$509.99 AU$439.99 on Amazon (save AU$70)
Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Meta Quest 2 is close to the lowest price we’ve seen. The cheapest was AU$427 back in July, but that shipped from Amazon Japan and came with a Japanese plug. For previous deals, we’ve typically been given Amazon credit to put towards a future purchase, so this outright discount is most welcome, even though it is an older model. Amazon’s also offering the 256GB version for AU$499.99.
We gave this headset 4.5 stars in our Meta Quest 2 review, as we found it’s powerful enough to run detailed virtual reality experiences while still being lightweight and comfortable to wear. It’s also wireless, so you don’t have to be tethered to a PC like the HTC Vive Pro 2.
Plus, the Quest 2 has a massive catalogue of games it can support including some of the best VR games currently on offer, as well as some fantastic exclusives such as Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.
We don’t know how long this discount on the Meta Quest 2 will be available for, but it could prove to be quite a popular deal. If you want to step into the world of VR, the Quest 2 is a great place to start.
- Want to find some more gaming discounts? Check out the Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Jasmine Gearie is an ecommerce editor at TechRadar Australia, with a primary focus on helping readers cut through the jargon to find the best mobile and internet plans for their needs. She crunches the numbers to maintain dedicated guides to the latest phones, NBN and broadband plans of all types, and covers the important telco industry news. She also hunts down tech deals on laptops, phones, gaming consoles and more, so readers know where to buy the products they want for the cheapest prices.
Most Popular
By Paul Hatton
By Rhys Wood
By Allisa James