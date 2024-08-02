THQ Nordic announces The Eternal Life of Goldman - a hand-drawn side-scroller from the creators of This Is the Police

Two-dimensional side-scroller The Eternal Life of Goldman was just announced as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, and for many it'll no doubt be the standout game of the show.

Coming from Weappy Studio, developers of This is the Police and its sequel, The Eternal Life of Goldman debuted with an utterly jaw-dropping trailer showcasing the game's hand-drawn animations and gameplay.

The opening cutscene, which follows a simian creature attempting (and ultimately failing) to escape a burning forest, seamlessly transitions to gameplay where we discover the game's protagonist is an elderly gentleman who's part Sonic the Hedgehog, part Scrooge McDuck, with lightning quick running speed and a cane that can be used in combat and platforming.

We see that the cane has multiple functions, such as being used to defeat enemies like a giant octopus, and performing feats like pulling out objects to be used as platforms.

While certainly looking fun to play and featuring a very novel protagonist, The Eternal Life of Goldman is seriously impressive in terms of its visuals. The world itself here seems to be quite harrowing, with a mixture of spike-ridden caves, trap-filled dungeons and industrial cityscapes. Enemy design is particularly macabre, too.

I'm also greatly impressed by the soundtrack so far, which layers a violin with strong percussive beats, and I can't wait to hear more in the full release.

On that note, however, there is no confirmed release date for The Eternal Life of Goldman as of yet. You can wishlist it right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors