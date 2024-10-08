This PS5 bundle is perfect for College Football 25 lovers and can save you over $70 on a PS5 Slim plus a copy of the game

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you're on the lookout for some early savings ahead of the holiday season, or simply looking for the best gaming deals now on offer, you can't miss Amazon's current deal for one of its best PS5 bundles.

Right now, the PlayStation 5 console with EA Sports College Football 25 bundle is now $496.99 (was $569.98) at Amazon.

Compared to earlier sales, this is the cheapest the bundle has ever been at Amazon, saving you $72.99 in total this Prime Day. Instead of sticking with a base PS5 console, which can cost upwards of $499.99, this bundle also offers EA Sports' most recent title College Football 25, which would otherwise be priced at around $42.99.

Today's best PS5 deal

PlayStation 5 with EA SPORTS College Football 25: was $569.98 now $496.99 at Amazon

Compared to other bundles on the market, this offer is a steal, considering you're getting a PS5 alongside a summer release game. It's Amazon's lowest offer yet for the bundle and is a great budget-friendly option for football lovers instead of buying a standalone PS5.

Aside from the fact that the PlayStation 5 is the best console on the market right now, this bundle is also a great option if you're not looking to get your hands on Sony's upcoming mid-generation console, the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 can run some of this year's best games, like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and, yes, EA Sports College Football 25, thanks to its high performance and 4K/120fps support, backward compatibility support on some of the best PS4 games, as well as its 1TB available space, ultra-high speed SSD, and 4K Blu-Ray viewing.

On the lookout for more gaming deals? Check out our guide to the best PS5 deals for October 2024, as well as our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.

