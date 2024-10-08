Who needs Amazon Prime Day deals - the PS5 Slim and PS5 Digital Edition have had their prices cut for a limited time at PlayStation Direct

While the PS5 Pro will launch next month, there are some banging PS5 console deals currently running on the PS5 Slim model over at PlayStation Direct that may be more up your street if you've been eyeing up a way into PlayStation this generation.

Right now you can buy the PS5 Slim for $449.99 (was $499.99) at PlayStation Direct and the PS5 Digital Edition for $399.99 (was $449.99).

If you're looking to get a sports-focused bundle, then you're in luck too with the PS5 Digital Edtion NBA2K25 Bundle for $449.99 (was $499.99) at PlayStation Direct.

The UK also has some big savings. The PS5 is now £429.99 (was £479.99) at PlayStation Direct, along with the PS5 Digital Edition for £339.99 (was £389.99).

Even away from the Amazon Prime Day deals, these offerings are great and budget-friendly if you're not prepared to invest in a PS5 Pro, saving you at least $50 / £50 respectively ahead of the holiday season.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

However, the big thing to note about these deals is that they are live for only a limited time - the US deals will end on October 15, and the UK deals a day earlier on October 14.

Today's best PS5 console deals

PlayStation 5: was $499.99 now $449.99 at PlayStation Direct

Even four years after its initial launch the PS5 is a brilliant console to invest in. With PlayStation Direct's current deal, you'll save $50, making it a worthwhile, budget-friendly alternative to other listings on the market.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was $449.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct

The Digital Edition is perfect for gamers who generally like to keep a digital library of games, and compared to the PS5's current offer, you'll also be saving some extra money.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499.99 now $449.99 at PlayStation Direct

There are plenty of PS5 bundles on the market right now, but PlayStation Direct's current deal will not only get you a PS5 Digital Edition but also the latest release from developer Visual Concepts, NBA 2K25.

PlayStation 5: was £479.99 now £429.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

If you've got a physical PS4 game library to take with you into the PS5 generation then the PS5 Slim with a disc drive is what you need - and you can save 50 quid on it in the UK.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £389.99 now £339.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The Digital Edition is also on offer in the UK, and has that tidy saving of fifty quid, making the price of entry only a bit over £300 right now. A brilliant way into this generation of gaming.

The PlayStation 5 is the best current-gen console you can buy right now, offering up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of great games, an ultra-high speed SSD, as well haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller.

The PS5 Digital Edition is also a great diskless alternative, a cheaper version of the 2020 console, complete with identical specs. However, you'll miss out on the 4K Blu-ray viewing.

If you're on the fence about which console to grab, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition buying guide, along with our list of the best PS5 deals for October 2024. You can also check in with our PS5 Pro pre-order guide, and if you're not in the US or UK, see the lowest prices on PS5s below wherever you are.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK