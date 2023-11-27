This Cyber Monday Xbox Elite Series 2 controller deal at Walmart looks too good to be true

Update: It appears that this particular offer was short lived as the listing has now returned to the more expected $139.99 price point. This current price is still a great deal that nets you $40 off the controller, but not quite the all-time steal that it briefly was. Read on to see what we made of that huge discount when it was still around.

Cyber Monday is finally here in the US, offering eager shoppers one last chance to save big on some serious gaming gear before the holiday season. Although Cyber Monday Xbox Controller deals are generally pretty predictable, allowing you to save around $20 on some of the coolest editions of the regular Xbox Wireless Controller, nothing could have prepared us for this superb lowest-ever price offer on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller over at Walmart.

Microsoft’s most premium controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller boasts a whole host of high-end customization options ranging from removable back paddles to interchangeable thumbsticks. It’s my controller of choice in a wide range of games while playing on Xbox Series X and PC, thanks to its premium feel and versatility. It even comes with a charging dock and carrying case out of the box.

Due to its high price tag of $179.99, it’s unheard of to see this controller receive a discount below $100 but, over at Walmart, it appears that you are currently able to pick it up for just $88.20 with a saving of $91.79.

It is worth noting however that this offer is being sold and shipped by the company "Camphor Tree", who bizarrely seem to specialize in garden products like plants and sand, rather than Walmart themselves. If this price is correct and you do indeed manage to get your hands on the controller for below $90, it would be a massive bargain and well below the roughly $137.99 lowest price we have had at Amazon in the past. However, given how unbelievable this deal appears, we suggest being a little cautious. Still, we feel the deal is worth investigating at the very least.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179.99 now $88.20 at Walmart

Save $91 - This is a frankly absurd deal on the Elite Series 2, which sees it dip below the $90 mark for a new historical low price. We're a little suspicious of the seller though and as this item is not being sold and shipped by Walmart themselves we recommend that you tread with caution here. Price check: Best Buy - $179.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $139.99 at Amazon

Although not on any discount right now, this price is actually well below the controller's $179.99 RRP. If you want a less dubious way to pick up the same Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, we recommend going with Amazon instead. Price check: Best Buy - $179.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $30 - If you just want a regular controller, we recommend this superb discount on one of the most appealing Xbox Wireless Controller special editions. This glittery colorway is is normally in quite high demand, so act fast if you want to make the most of this deal. Price check: Target - $49.99

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. Here are the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region:

Visit our guides to the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for more savings.