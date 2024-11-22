This astounding PSVR 2 discount is the white whale of Black Friday PS5 deals - check it out before it's gone!

Black Friday PS5 deals are exceptional this year with the headline being a whopping 40% off PSVR 2 and no, we've not just made that up.

Sony has now applied its biggest discount yet to PSVR 2. At PlayStation Direct, you can currently pick the VR headset up for just $349.99 (was $549.99) in the US and £349.99 (was £529.99) in the UK. It's also available at Walmart and Best Buy in the US, and EE, Argos and Currys in the UK at the same discounted price.

This price also applies to the PSVR 2 bundle that includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain at no extra cost. That takes it to just $349.99 (was $599.99) in the US and £349.99 (was £569.99) in the UK. As a result, this is arguably one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals of all time.

But you may need to act fast; Sony typically isn't known for such massive discounts on its premium hardware, which could signify that PSVR 2 production is coming to a close. As a result, this could be both the first and last time we see such a massive reduction on the VR headset.

Today's best PSVR 2 deals

PlayStation announced yesterday that it would be kicking off its Black Friday PS5 deals today (November 22). It confirmed via the PlayStation Blog that it would be dropping the PSVR 2's price for the period by up to 40%. Now that it's here, we still can't quite believe it's real.

PSVR 2 is certainly one of the best VR headsets on the market today. But it's always been very hard to recommend due to its sky-high price tag - it's usually even more expensive than the PS5 console itself!

There's a lot of value here, though, especially if you're a PS Plus subscriber, as PSVR 2 games have also now been added to the service's rotating free monthly games. And if you're not yet a PS Plus subscriber, Sony is also discounting a 12-month subscription by up to 30% over the Black Friday period.

And finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, check the list below for all the best rates on PSVR 2 in your region.