This 4K gaming monitor deal gets you the brilliant Alienware AW3225QF screen and a free $250 gift card

We may be heading straight for the biggest sales period of the year, but that hasn't stopped Dell from offering a super gaming monitor deal on possibly one of the very best screens you can buy right now.

This is one you need to pay attention to be you a PC gamer, a PS5 player, or an Xbox fan looking for a top-tier 4K gaming screen.

The deal is this: if you buy the brilliant Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor at Dell right now for $1,199.99, you get a whopping $250 gift card thrown in for free.

If you're a UK shopper who is looking for a price cut on this premium screen then we have good news for you as it's down to £890.10 at Dell UK right now (was £989.01).

Today's best 4K and PS5 gaming monitor deal

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: was $1,199.99 now $1,199.99 at Dell

While this isn't a discount on the list price of the monitor itself - sadly - this is perhaps one of the next best things: a free $250 gift card thrown in to sweeten the deal. If you've been looking to go big on gaming setup additions this year, then this is a great time to do it. UK price: was £989 now £890.10 at Dell

The Alienware AW3225QF is a staggeringly good gaming monitor and, we absolutely think it's one of the top few gaming screens going. Our reviewer, Zak, said it provides "nothing short of an epic gaming experience" and that "for an OLED panel, at this price, it’s unlike anything else."

In terms of specific features and specs, however, you're getting a 4K resolution, 32-inch QD-OLED panel, 0.03ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate, all packed into a beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. This could be the last monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X that you'll ever need, let alone a top one for PC players.

