This 2TB Seagate Expansion Card discount is perfect if you've just picked up the Xbox Series X Digital Edition

Just bought the Xbox Series X Digital Edition? You'll want to check out this superb deal for Seagate's 2TB expansion card.

Right now, the 2TB option for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is down to $199.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon. This matches the rate at which it was discounted over October's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. As a result, you've got another chance to save 50 bucks on what we consider an essential Xbox Series X and Series S accessory.

This is among the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card at Amazon. In fact, the only time the 2TB model has been lower at the retailer was during a brief flash sale back in July, where it was reduced to around $149.99.

Today's best Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

An extra 2TB of storage space goes a long way on Xbox Series X|S consoles, especially with that newly-released Series X Digital Edition which only ships with 1TB of space. You're effectively tripling your usable storage space here. While pricey even during sales periods, it's one of those accessories that's well worth the price in the long term. 1TB: was $159.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Whether you're looking at the 1TB or 2TB options, we consider the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card to be an essential accessory for current-generation Xbox machines. And if anything, its value has increased exponentially since the launch of the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.

This matte white model ditches the disc drive for an all-digital setup. However, despite claiming 1TB of storage space on the box, it only comes with around 800GB of usable storage, with 200GB reserved for the console's operating system.

For more information, you can check out our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review, where we praised its ease of setup and impressive loading and transfer speeds which fall just ever so slightly short of the console's internal SSD. And for more Xbox storage options, consider checking out our guide to the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs, which includes alternatives such as the excellent WD Black C50.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card in your region.