These Cyber Monday PS5 monitor deals are real game-changers

Black Friday itself may be over but all the amazing deals have continued right into Cyber Monday. There are still more offers on gaming accessories than you can shake a stick at, so if you've been keeping an eye out for offers on gaming monitors for your PS5, then look no further.

There's no end of bargains on breathtaking gaming monitors out there. For example, you currently pick up the Corsair XENEON 27QHD240 at Amazon for $499.99 (was $999.99) – which is more than half off. Alternatively, if you fancy the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best gaming monitors for PS5, you can find the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 at Amazon for $899 (was $1299.99).

But there are way more deals than just these, so make sure you read on to find out the best savings I've tracked down this Cyber Monday.

Today's best PS5 monitor deals

Sony Inzone M9: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Not only does the Inzone M9 sit more at the affordable end of the market but it offers truly spectacular specs. It packs a 4K HDR panel with up to 96 local dimming zones, helping to maintain excellent contrast, while gaming features like Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate will keep your games running smoothly. And it's available here for a whopping $300 off.

Alienware AW3225QF: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy We've dubbed the Alienware AW3225QF the best monitor for PS5 for a reason. It has a stunning curved 4K OLED screen, offers gorgeous pictures, has a rock solid build quality and provides great features for pairing with a PS5, including a 240Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility. The only thing we criticized was its price, which looks much more appealing with $300 off.

Sony Inzone M10S: was $1,099.99 now $998 at Amazon The Inzone M10S is a solid option for a PS5 monitor. Its 1440p resolution is decent, while that OLED panel is vibrant and can show off your games at their absolute best. And while you won't be able to utilize all of that absurd 480Hz refresh rate on your PS5, it's an excellent choice for anyone who uses a dual machine setup.

Dell S3221QS: was $350.99 now $328 at Amazon Already a pretty affordable monitor for PS5, the Dell S3221QS has been made even cheaper with this $23 discount. And for that price, you'll get a gorgeous curved 4K screen, a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. As long as you don't need super-fast visuals for online gaming, there's a lot to like here.

You can browse even more gaming monitor deals in your region below.