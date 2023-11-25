These cheap Cyber Monday deals at Walmart make the perfect gifts for gamers this Holiday season

This year's Black Friday gaming deals have ended, and retailers are now gearing up their Cyber Monday gaming deals. And at Walmart specifically, we're seeing some tremendously cheap Cyber Monday deals that you may want to consider as stocking fillers for the Holiday season.

There's some standout hardware on offer at Walmart right now. The Xbox Wireless Controller, for example, is down to just $45 (was $64.99). Mobile gamers also have something to look forward to, as the Backbone One controller sees its price slashed to just $69 (down from $99.99). Nice.

For a full list of the best cheap Cyber Monday deals happening at Walmart right now, check out the list below to see if there's anything you'd consider worthy of gift-wrapping for a family member, best friend, or significant other for the holidays.

Today's best cheap Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Pokémon Bulbasaur Plush: was $54.99 now $25 at Walmart

Save $30 - This better-than-half-price deal on this adorable Bulbasaur plush is selling fast. It'll make a perfect stocking filler for younger gamers this Holiday season, so be sure to bag one at this incredible discount while stocks last. Squirtle Plush: was $54.99 now $25 at Walmart

Backbone One (Android): was $99.99 now $69 at Walmart

Save $31 - This is an awesome saving when it comes to the Backbone One mobile controller. An excellent companion for playing your favorite mobile games or ones via the cloud or Remote Play, it's a vast improvement over relying on finicky touch controls. PlayStation Edition (iPhone): was $99.99 now $69 at Walmart

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Arctic Camo Edition: was $39.95 now $20 at Walmart

Save $20 - At half price, this is a phenomenal saving on Turtle Beach's solid budget gaming headset. This'll be a fantastic gift for younger players who like to play online with their friends, and certainly won't break the bank at this incredibly low price.

Astro A10 gaming headset: was $59.99 now $25.99 at Walmart

Save $34 - An excellent budget PS5 and PS4 headset just got even cheaper as part of Walmart's sales. A fantastic stocking filler for younger gamers who love playing online with friends.

Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card: was $50 now $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - Switch owners can get some extras mileage out of this $50 gift card at 10% off its usual retail price. It works across all Nintendo Switch systems and the balance will be added to your eShop account after redeeming the code within the store.

Xbox $50 Gift Card: was $50 now $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - Not sure what to buy the gamer in your life for the Holidays? This is a great deal at Walmart for a $50 Xbox gift card, slashing $5 off its usual price. It works across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles, and can be redeemed digitally.

Live outside of the US? We've highlighted some of the best deals for the above products in a handy list below, with savings based on your region.

