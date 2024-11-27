There are so many incredible Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday discounts that I'm struggling to choose a favorite
Drowning in controller deals
Black Friday is always a fantastic time to invest in a new controller and this year's sales event has already delivered the goods with fantastic savings on a wide range of models. Almost every Xbox Wireless Controller colorway has been discounted, with so many savings that I'm honestly struggling to pick a favorite.
Starting simple, the basic Carbon Black controller is just $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon and the Robot White is discounted to only $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.
If you want something more adventurous, however, I would consider the Electric Volt edition which is on sale for just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Best Buy. You could also pick the eye-catching Velocity Green, again on sale for just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Best Buy.
These are just a few of the offers right now, so read on for a full breakdown plus the very best prices for shoppers in the UK.
Big savings on Xbox Wireless Controller models
Let's start with a simple one. The basic Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller is currently $20 off, matchings its lowest-ever price at Amazon, making now a good opportunity to pick up a spare or replacement if you need one.
UK price: was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
No need to worry if you're after the basic Robot White version either. This clean white gamepad is on sale at a $20 discount too, which is again matching its Amazon lowest-ever price. A great deal if this is the model that you're after.
UK price: was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
If you're after a fantastic special edition, then head over to Walmart for this discount on the Sky Cypher variant. This model has a stunning translucent front that lets you see all of the moving parts inside.
UK price: was £58.34 now £44.99 at Amazon
Another seriously lovely special edition on sale at Walmart. The Ghost Cypher model has a clear translucent front plus silver thumbsticks and buttons that are very nicely contrasted with as shiny gold D-pad.
UK price: was £58.34 now £44.99 at Amazon
The Shock Blue model has a bright blue front panel paired with matching thumbsticks, plus black buttons and triggers. It's contrasted nicely with the white back.
UK price: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
The Astral Purple controller is also on sale at $20 off. Like the Shock Blue version, this controller has a lovely coloured front with a contrasting white rear.
UK price: was £59.99 now £42.41 at Amazon
As you might expect, the Deep Pink model hasn't been spared from the savings! It's $20 off, which is just about $5 above its lowest-ever price.
UK price: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
I've been a big fan of the bright Electric Volt colorway since it launched, but can you really blame me? It's an absolutely stunning neon yellow, with that contrasting white back. This current discount is just $5 above its Amazon lowest-ever price too.
UK price: was £59.99 now £39.94 at Amazon
The Pulse Red controller is one of the most distinctive in my opinion, so is a great choice if you want something that's really going to stand out. It's got the red front panel and thumbsticks, black buttons and triggers, plus that cool white rear.
UK price: was £41.50 now £39.99 at Amazon
Rounding things off is a real Black Friday favorite of mine, the Velocity Green edition. I'm a big fan of its green look, which I think fits perfectly with the Xbox brand. This is another deal that is hovering just above it's lowest-ever price of $39.99, so a pretty solid bargain overall.
UK price: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
These Black Friday Xbox controller deals are pretty strong, ranking among some of the best Black Friday Xbox deals this year. While I would have personally preferred a few more lowest-ever prices, most are very close so it's a bit unreasonable to complain.
If you're interested in learning more about the controller itself, well, it's one of the best Xbox controllers on the market thanks to its great design. It's comfortable to use and seriously durable, in fact I've only needed to replace mine once in four years - a time period where I've gone through two DualSense controllers and about four pairs of Joy-Con.
Don't worry if you're outside the US and UK either, as you can check for any great Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region below.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar.