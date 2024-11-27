There are so many incredible Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday discounts that I'm struggling to choose a favorite

Black Friday is always a fantastic time to invest in a new controller and this year's sales event has already delivered the goods with fantastic savings on a wide range of models. Almost every Xbox Wireless Controller colorway has been discounted, with so many savings that I'm honestly struggling to pick a favorite.

Starting simple, the basic Carbon Black controller is just $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon and the Robot White is discounted to only $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

If you want something more adventurous, however, I would consider the Electric Volt edition which is on sale for just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Best Buy. You could also pick the eye-catching Velocity Green, again on sale for just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Best Buy.

These are just a few of the offers right now, so read on for a full breakdown plus the very best prices for shoppers in the UK.

Big savings on Xbox Wireless Controller models

These Black Friday Xbox controller deals are pretty strong, ranking among some of the best Black Friday Xbox deals this year. While I would have personally preferred a few more lowest-ever prices, most are very close so it's a bit unreasonable to complain.

If you're interested in learning more about the controller itself, well, it's one of the best Xbox controllers on the market thanks to its great design. It's comfortable to use and seriously durable, in fact I've only needed to replace mine once in four years - a time period where I've gone through two DualSense controllers and about four pairs of Joy-Con.

Don't worry if you're outside the US and UK either, as you can check for any great Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region below.