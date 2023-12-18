The Xbox Series S is less than £190 at Amazon right now, and it'll arrive before Christmas

If you skipped out on buying an Xbox Series S during the recent Holiday sales period, then you probably made the right call. That's because Microsoft's more budget-friendly current-gen system is down to a staggering record-low price at Amazon UK.

Right now, UK shoppers can pick up an Xbox Series S at Amazon for just £187.33. That's an enormous £63 saving off its usual retail price of £249.99. It is just the console on its own, mind, but that hefty saving can then be put towards one of the best Xbox Series X games (which are also all compatible with the Series S) or even an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

For those wanting something a little more, Currys has also thrown its deals hat into the ring with the Xbox Series S + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle. This packs the console in with a three-month subscription to the premium gaming service which allows players to access a vast digital library of top games. At Currys, it's currently just £209, saving you roughly £40 off retail price.

In both cases, the console will ship before Christmas, perfect if you're looking for a last-minute gift. It is worth noting, though, that the Currys deal is only live until tomorrow (December 19), so it's worth acting quickly if you're interested.

Today's best Xbox Series S deals

Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £187.33 at Amazon

Save £63 - Simply the best deal we've ever seen for the Xbox Series S console. This digital-only system may be pared down in performance and specs in comparison to the Series X, but it's still a powerhouse in its own right that features lightning-quick load times and support for 1440p up to 120fps performance.

Xbox Series S + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle: was £249.99 now £209 at Currys

Save £40 - For around £20 more, you can bag an Xbox Series S console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time. This is an essential service for the digital console as it allows players to download full games from a huge library for a relatively low monthly cost.

Not in the UK? We've rounded up the best prices for the Xbox Series S console below. No matter your region, be sure you'll find the most competitive rates where you are.

If you've just gotten yourself an Xbox Series S, consider checking out our guide to the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, and the best Xbox Game Pass games to start your Xbox experience off right.