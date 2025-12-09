This has to be a mistake: my favorite Xbox and PC controller is currently down to a silly, ridiculous price that is blowing my mind.

In the UK, the Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 controller is down to a frankly ridiculous £49.45 at Amazon. It feels like this is a mistake because one, it's a ludicrous price for a controller that has demanded an investment well north of a hundred quid since its launch, and two, because there's no 'was' price that it's dropped from.

Nonetheless, this is a great controller in my eyes, and at this price - less than a regular Xbox Wireless Controller, it's an absolute steal, so don't let it pass you by!

Today's best PC and Xbox controller deal

I have had a soft spot for the eSwap controller ever since I reviewed the original for our sister site, GamesRadar+, way back in 2021 or so. I then reviewed the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 - the above controller that's cheap as chips - for TechRadar Gaming in 2023, too, and it cemented my love for the controllers. These, and particularly the X2, are still the only Xbox controllers I'll use.

The X2 has now been somewhat usurped by the newer Thrustmaster eSwap X2 H.E. controller, but the X2 is still a great pad, and at this price is absolutely one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers money can buy.

If you're not in the UK or looking to keep your options open, then check out the latest and lowest prices on the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 below, wherever you are in the world.