The Nitro Deck is the best Nintendo Switch accessory you can buy and it's just hit a record-low price at Amazon

CRKD's excellent Nitro Deck accessory for Nintendo Switch is quite regularly on sale, but the device's current Amazon discount is the best we've seen to date.

Right now, the black colorway of the standard Nitro Deck is down to $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. That's a new record-low rate for the accessory, beating its previous best by a solid 5 bucks. It's not the only one on sale, either, as the white, retro blue and retro pink designs have also dropped to $39.99. Meanwhile, the PAL Grey variant is down to $44.99.

There are savings to be had in the UK, too. In the region, the standard black Nitro Deck is currently available for £49.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon. The white variant also shares that drop to £49.99 at present. Read on for all the best Nitro Deck deals available right now.

Today's best Nitro Deck deals at Amazon

Nitro Deck (Black): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Nitro Deck has been our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory since it launched last year. Effectively, it's a durable handheld controller for the Switch's tablet, packing excellent build quality and drift-resistant Hall effect sticks. A fantastic upgrade over the rather flimsy Joy-Con controllers. UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Nitro Deck (White): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Want something a bit lighter, but not overly flashy? The white Nitro Deck is a pleasing colorway that contrasts nicely against its black d-pad, face buttons and triggers. UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Nitro Deck (Retro Pink): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Retro Pink variant is another favorite of ours, matching those GameCube-esque buttons and sticks of the Retro Blue model, albeit with a pleasing pink hue for the casing instead. UK price: was £59.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

Nitro Deck (PAL Grey): was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

You're paying slightly more here as the PAL Grey matches its previous record-low price, but if you appreciate the multicolored button aesthetic of the European SNES, then this is the model for you. UK price: was £59.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

The Nitro Deck isn't just one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories; we also consider it to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market today. With superbly sturdy build quality and drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, it truly feels like you're zipping your Switch display into a suit of armor.

You can read all about it in our Nitro Deck review; we awarded CRKD's accessory a full-fat five stars, praising it as a sturdy portable option for your Switch as well as its excellent value for money. We also awarded the Nitro Deck the accolade of 'Best Gaming Accessory' at last year's TechRadar Choice Awards. So if you're on the fence about purchasing a Nitro Deck for yourself, know that we've tested the device thoroughly, and that some of us on the team still use it as our go-to Nintendo Switch accessory.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Nitro Deck in your region.