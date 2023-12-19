The devilishly tempting Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle is just $399 at Amazon - and it will arrive before Christmas
An excellent discount just in time for the holidays
Don’t worry if you’ve left your holiday gaming shopping right up until the very last minute as your lateness seems like it might actually help you secure a pretty big bargain.
Featuring an Xbox Series X console and a digital copy of Diablo 4, the bundle is available for just $399 at Amazon which is way less than it usually sells for, and is also less than the combined cost of the console and the game when bought separately at Amazon.
Although the basic Xbox Series X is also on sale for $349 at Walmart, the addition of a recent blockbuster game makes this a value-busting way to get your hands on the system at the moment.
Such compelling bundles offering exceptional value for money are a fantastic choice if you’re searching for presents, as they allow the recipient to start playing a great game on their shiny new console without the need for any additional purchases.
Today's best Xbox deals
Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle: $399 at Amazon
This is a great chance to get your hands on a brilliant Xbox Series X bundle, complete with a top game from this year, for a very attractive price. It's absolutely perfect for gifting. (Note: there are several Amazon sellers shipping this bundle at the same price so stock should hold.)
Price check: Best Buy - $559.99 | Walmart - $429.99
UK price: Amazon - £367 | Game - £379.99
Xbox Series X: was
$499 now $349 at Walmart
Save $150 - If you just want to get your hands on the console on its own, this hefty discount at Walmart is your best bet. You don't get a pack-in game, but this is still a fantastic price for the most powerful console right now.
Price check: Amazon - $349 | Best Buy - $399.99
UK price: Amazon - £342 | Very - £389
If you would rather pick up the cheaper and slimmer Xbox Series S, which is easily one of the best budget consoles on the market right now, then you're in luck as there are also some good savings available on that, too.
For a full breakdown of the differences between the two models, see our guide to which Xbox is right for you. If you're already confident that the Xbox Series S will meet your needs, here's the best deal that we could find on that system:
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was
$299 now $269 at Walmart
Save $30 - You're not getting Diablo 4 here, but this is still a great Xbox Series S bundle. Featuring a bunch of digital content for some top free-to-play games, including Fortnite and Rocket League, this is a low price for another deal that gives you plenty to play right out of the box.
Price check: GameStop - $299.99
UK price: Amazon - £190.07 (starter bundle with three months of Game Pass Ultimate)
Don't worry if you're outside of the US, we've assembled some of the very Xbox offers in your region below:
Why not also pick up some compatible accessories? See our guides to the best Xbox controllers and the best monitors for Xbox Series X for top suggestions.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Dash is TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Writer. Before joining TechRadar, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
- Rob DwiarDeputy Editor, TechRadar Gaming
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Rob Dwiar
By Rob Dwiar