The devilishly tempting Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle is just $399 at Amazon - and it will arrive before Christmas

Don’t worry if you’ve left your holiday gaming shopping right up until the very last minute as your lateness seems like it might actually help you secure a pretty big bargain.

Featuring an Xbox Series X console and a digital copy of Diablo 4, the bundle is available for just $399 at Amazon which is way less than it usually sells for, and is also less than the combined cost of the console and the game when bought separately at Amazon.

Although the basic Xbox Series X is also on sale for $349 at Walmart, the addition of a recent blockbuster game makes this a value-busting way to get your hands on the system at the moment.

Such compelling bundles offering exceptional value for money are a fantastic choice if you’re searching for presents, as they allow the recipient to start playing a great game on their shiny new console without the need for any additional purchases.

If you would rather pick up the cheaper and slimmer Xbox Series S, which is easily one of the best budget consoles on the market right now, then you're in luck as there are also some good savings available on that, too.

For a full breakdown of the differences between the two models, see our guide to which Xbox is right for you. If you're already confident that the Xbox Series S will meet your needs, here's the best deal that we could find on that system:

