Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beats out God of War Ragnarok and Modern Warfare 2 at this year's Grammy Awards

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has won the award for ‘Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media’ at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, coming in ahead of some tough competition.

The ceremony took place last night (February 4, 2024) and recognized musical achievements between October 1, 2022 and September 15, 2023. Nominations were spread across 94 categories that spanned everything from the coveted ‘Album of the Year’ award to accolades specifically for music created for use in other types of media.

Among these is this award for the ‘Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media’ which, as the name would suggest, recognizes the top video game soundtracks of the year.

While the soundtrack for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, has won this year’s award, it was nominated alongside the soundtracks for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Last year’s winner was the soundtrack for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, composed by Stephanie Economou, which was nominated alongside the soundtracks for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Old World.

The category remains a relatively recent invention, having first in debuted in 2023. Video game soundtracks used to be considered as part of the wider ‘Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media’ category, where they often faced extremely tough competition from film and television scores.

In fact, the score for the indie hit Journey was the only video game soundtrack ever nominated in that previous category, where it lost to the score for the thriller movie The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Obviously, the move to highlight more excellent video game soundtracks can only be a good thing and, with the recent arrival of some absolutely phenomenal games like Persona 3 Reload, we’re already looking forward to seeing what will be nominated next year.

