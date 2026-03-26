Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's first 'massive nonlinear' expansion, Cost of Hope, launches this summer
Cost of Hope, and a future expansion will "form a new, expansive narrative arc within the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga"
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- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's first expansion launches this summer
- Cost of Hope will feature protagonist Skif once more and introduce two new regions
- Cost of Hope, alongside a future story DLC, will "form a new, expansive narrative arc within the Stalker saga"
Developer GSC Game World has announced the first major expansion for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Cost of Hope, which will launch this summer for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
Cost of Hope is what GSC is calling a "massive nonlinear expansion" that's packed with dozens of hours of gameplay." It once again features protagonist Skif as he navigates events unfolding alongside the main Heart of Chornobyl narrative.
"Step into a fresh expedition across the Zone — a massive nonlinear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay. Expect haunting stories, twisted characters, and that same heavy atmosphere of decay… with just a flicker of hope breaking through.
"It’s time to step into a new chapter of a well-known conflict," the expansion's official description reads.