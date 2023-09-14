Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story receives a release date, and you can now pre-order

The charming single-player story adventure from Tequila Works, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends story, has been scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch,

and PC on November 1, 2023. In this enchanting adventure, you will go on a journey of a lifetime with Nunu and Willump, a duo that makes up one of the League of Legends champions, across the frozen landscapes of Frelijord, which is the perfect setting for its winter release.

In addition to receiving a release date for later this year, Song of Nunu is also available to pre-order right now. Although digital copies are available, a physical collector’s edition is also available for purchase through the official Riot Games merchandise store, which includes a Willump plush and a Song of Nunu art book alongside various other merchandise perfect for a League of Legends fan. A digital art book will be gifted to those who pre-order from a digital storefront.

In our preview, we described Song of Nunu as a “heartstring-tugging tale that leverages its League of Legends lore against an inventive suite of puzzles and some satisfying action platforming” so while the adventure does stray from a typical League of Legends experience, it’s a fantastic way for new players to understand the lore of the series through an alternative means.

Alongside the announcement of Song of Nunu’s release date and pre-order availability, Riot Forge also announced an upcoming crafting RPG from Lazy Bear Works titled Bandle Tale: A League of Legends story which plans to transport players to the Bandle City. In this game, you’ll be challenged to rescue and reunite Bandle City’s inhabitants while completing quests, but we’re still waiting on more specific details regarding a release date for Bandle Tale.

If you want more story-driven titles to jump into, it’s worth checking out our list of the best story games. However, if you’re specifically looking for more Riot-adjacent projects in the works to add to your radar, you might want to turn your attention to everything we know about Riot’s Project L.