Some of my favourite PS5 headsets are down to record-low prices right now ahead of Black Friday

If a gaming headset upgrade or refresh is top of your wishlist in this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals, then boy, have I got good news for you right now.

I've spotted five of the best PS5 headset options money can currently buy - wireless and wired - that are down to their lowest-ever prices in the UK right now. What's more, I've tested each and every one of them so I can safely speak to their quality and that each of them is a deal not worth missing if they tick your boxes.

If you're after a premium wireless headset, then two of my absolute favourites are down-to-record lows, with healthy discounts that help to make their price tag easier on the wallet. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my everyday driver on PS5 now and is a brilliant headset that nails everything from audio and mic quality to battery and charging solutions to features. It's now £268.99 at Amazon, which is the lowest ever price (was £329.99).

If that's still a little steep, then the Astro A50 could be a belter for you. It's a luxurious and superb-sounding headset that I've used across PS5, PS4, and PS3 (doing a great job on each), and is down to a new record-low price of just £189.90 at Amazon right now (was £319.99). While it hasn't seen this lofty RRP for a while, it still often goes north of the £230 mark and was up to £280 as recently a few months ago.

Still a bit much? Well, fear not, as you can get the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ for the lowest-ever price right now of just £94.99 at Amazon (was £174.99). This was the headset I used before the Nova Pro, and I loved it too. Superb value at this price.

If you prefer to keep things tethered, then there are some banging-wired options for you right now, too. The EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 500 is a long-time favourite of mine, and is now just £59.99 at Amazon (was £129), while the ever-popular stalwart of the gaming headset world, the HyperX Cloud Alpha, is also down to the lowest-ever price of just £44.99 at Currys (was £69.99).

As far as the wider Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals go, these are by far some of the best in the UK I've seen this year - out of everything. Anyway, for more information on the deals available, read below.

Today's best PS5 gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £268.99 at Amazon

Save £61; lowest ever price - This is my current PS5 headset of choice, and I could not recommend it more. There's so much going on here in terms of features, charging, and comfort - that's not even mentioning the stellar audio and mic quality. Superb deal, and one that gets you the headset for its lowest ever price.

Astro A50: was £319.99 now £189.90 at Amazon

Save £130; lowest ever price - This really is a saving as large as 130 quid as the Astro A50 has held its value relentlessly since it came out a few years ago. However, its held its quality equally as strongly and has some of the best audio quality in a gaming headset. A brilliant deal at this record-low price. Note: you will need to pick up an HDMI adapter to hook this bad boy up to your PS5.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+: was £174.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

Save £80; lowest ever price - While I use the Nova Pro Wireless now as my PS5 headset, before that I used this exact headset (and its 7P brethren before it). That's how good the SteelSeries lineup is and at this lowest-ever price, the 7P+ is a superb deal on such a quality wireless PS5 headset.

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 500: was £129 now £59.99 at Amazon

Save £69; lowest ever price - If you would prefer a wired connection, then the GSP 500 coming down to a record-low price of just £59.99 is one of the easiest recommendations I'll ever make. Brilliantly built, and with all the pedigree of Sennheiser and EPOS combined, it's an absolute cracker.

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was £69.99 now £45.99 at Currys

Save £35; lowest ever price - Much like the Astro A50 in the wireless premium space, the Cloud Alpha headset from HyperX is known as a along-standing beacon of headset quality. For anyone looking for a cheap wired gaming headset this Black Friday, just get this at this record-low price and don't look back.

