This Black Friday PS5 deal gets you the popular console for just AU$449 – but that's not all

Amidst the deluge of Black Friday deals on headphones, vacuum cleaners and other tech, today (Friday, November 21) appears to be the day for Black Friday PS5 deals in Australia. Given the fact the PS5 rarely sees a discount these days, and prices of the popular games console increased earlier this year, this is now an opportune moment to snap one up.

The best PS5 Black Friday deal comes courtesy of the Gamesmen's official eBay store, which sees the PS5 Slim digital edition plummet to AU$449 with the code PS5CON. You will need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of the deal, but if you’ve not been a member before you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Save 40% (AU$300.95) PS5 Slim Digital : was AU$749.95 now AU$449 at eBay This could well be an all-time low for the PS5 Slim digital console. If you've yet to jump aboard the PlayStation bandwagon, you probably won't get a better chance this year. To reiterate, however, this is the digital edition, so no physical games are allowed. Digital copies can often cost more, so you’ll want to factor this in.

Alternatively, you can pick up the same digital console with a copy of EA Sports FC26 for AU$474 using the code NOVSAVE. Again, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage.

I don't expect stock levels of either of these eBay deals to last long, so on the basis they do eventually sell out, Amazon is your next best bet for a PS5 deal this Black Friday. The online retailer has the same console and game bundles, with the Digital EA Sports FC26 bundle dropping to AU$479 (less than the AU$488 asking price for the standalone console).

If you’d rather the disc version of the PS5, that’s also discounted to AU$629 with a copy of EA Sports FC 26.

Alternatively, if you want to invest in the more powerful PS5 Pro, you can save 18% on the EA Sports FC26 bundle, now just AU$979 (down from AU$1,199.95). The standalone console costs the same, so again, it just makes economical sense to get a game included.

And, as an added bonus, if you’ve been keen to own the PSVR 2 headset, that’s also down to a more palatable price at both the Gamesmen eBay store and Amazon. The former has it for AU$468 with the code NOVSAVE, while Amazon has it for AU$479.

Whether you already own a PS5 or you’re ready to bite the bullet on one of the deals above, the PSVR2 is a great, convenient way to get into VR gaming.