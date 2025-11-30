These PSVR 2 Cyber Monday deals are so good the headset is now a must-have for PS5 owners
There's even a cheap bundle
If you're a PS5 owner, then these Cyber Monday PSVR 2 discounts need to be on your radar. The virtual reality headset's price has been slashed down to just £299 at John Lewis (was £389).
• Shop John Lewis' full Cyber Monday sale
That's not the only strong PSVR 2 Cyber Monday deal, though. If you head over to Sony, you can grab the headset and a copy of the excellent Horizon Call of the Mountain for just £309.999 at Sony's online store (was £399.99).
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best PSVR 2 Black Friday deals
John Lewis currently has the best PSVR 2 price that I can find in the UK, with the headset at a formidable £90 off. It's rare that the headset dips below £300, so this is a bargain that you should take advantage of if you've been on the fence with Sony's VR headset.
If you're willing to spend just £10 more, you can get a whole game with your headset purchase over at PS Direct. This climbing adventure is the perfect showcase of what the headset can do, and a great first game to experience out of the box.
"But what actually is the PSVR 2?" I hear you ask. It's a virtual reality (VR) headset designed for Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Hooking it up to your system lets you enter a whole world of exclusive VR games, with titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Crossfire Sierra Squad, and more.
In terms of specs, the PSVR 2 rivals many of the other best VR headsets on the market. It's got two 2,000 x 2,040-resolution OLED panels, which are a treat for the eyes, with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Throw in HDR support and full eye tracking, and you have everything you need for a truly immersive gaming experience.
If you're shopping for a gift for the PlayStation fan in your life, the PSVR 2 is an incredibly strong choice. It's a high-end, unique accessory that provides a fresh and exciting way to play on PS5.
The headset is also now PC compatible, thanks to a nifty adapter released by Sony last year. It's also on sale and you can see the best price below.
More Cyber Monday PSVR 2 deals
This official adapter from Sony lets you use the PSVR 2 headset with your PC. It's a fantastic accessory and well worth adding to your basket if you enjoy gaming on both platforms. This Cyber Monday deal is also its lowest-ever price at Amazon.
Right now EE is the cheapest place to get the standard White DualSense in the UK. It's the perfect option if you don't want to splash out for something like the PSVR 2.
I never would have expected this kind of discount on a Limited Edition DualSense. This adorable Astro Bot themed controller is one of the coolest controllers around, and has never been cheaper than now.
Another incredible, unexpected discount here - this time for the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition controller. It's a must-have for fans of the series, with a cool design inspired by protagonist Kratos.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
