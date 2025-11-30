If you're a PS5 owner, then these Cyber Monday PSVR 2 discounts need to be on your radar. The virtual reality headset's price has been slashed down to just £299 at John Lewis (was £389).

That's not the only strong PSVR 2 Cyber Monday deal, though. If you head over to Sony, you can grab the headset and a copy of the excellent Horizon Call of the Mountain for just £309.999 at Sony's online store (was £399.99).

Today's best PSVR 2 Black Friday deals

Save £90 Sony PSVR 2: was £389 now £299 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ John Lewis currently has the best PSVR 2 price that I can find in the UK, with the headset at a formidable £90 off. It's rare that the headset dips below £300, so this is a bargain that you should take advantage of if you've been on the fence with Sony's VR headset.

"But what actually is the PSVR 2?" I hear you ask. It's a virtual reality (VR) headset designed for Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Hooking it up to your system lets you enter a whole world of exclusive VR games, with titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Crossfire Sierra Squad, and more.

In terms of specs, the PSVR 2 rivals many of the other best VR headsets on the market. It's got two 2,000 x 2,040-resolution OLED panels, which are a treat for the eyes, with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Throw in HDR support and full eye tracking, and you have everything you need for a truly immersive gaming experience.

If you're shopping for a gift for the PlayStation fan in your life, the PSVR 2 is an incredibly strong choice. It's a high-end, unique accessory that provides a fresh and exciting way to play on PS5.

The headset is also now PC compatible, thanks to a nifty adapter released by Sony last year. It's also on sale and you can see the best price below.

More Cyber Monday PSVR 2 deals

Lowest-ever price Sony PSVR 2 PC Adapter: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This official adapter from Sony lets you use the PSVR 2 headset with your PC. It's a fantastic accessory and well worth adding to your basket if you enjoy gaming on both platforms. This Cyber Monday deal is also its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Save £18 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £60 now £42 at EE Tech & Gaming Read more Read less ▼ Right now EE is the cheapest place to get the standard White DualSense in the UK. It's the perfect option if you don't want to splash out for something like the PSVR 2.

