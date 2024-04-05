PS Plus deals alert! Save 15% at Currys right now

This is not a drill: there are currently some actual, genuine PS Plus deals to be had in the UK right now!

Cutting right to it, there are 15% discounts at Currys on every one of the retailer's PS Plus cards or PS Store cards - you just need to put in the code PLAY15 at checkout and the savings will be yours.

We haven't had any major PS Plus sales since Black Friday last year and this is a significant saving on the retailer's entire selection of cards. Remember that you can get these instantly and put them toward anything on the PS Store, or any tier of the PS Plus subscription service.

Practically, this means that you can take 15% off any of the latest and greatest games if you buy them on the PS Store using this discounted store credit. For example, this would take Dragon's Dogma 2 down to just £51 and Rise of the Ronin down to just £59.50 - both lowest-ever prices - while you could also bag Helldivers 2 for a measly £29.74. Absolute bargains all round.



Today's best PS Plus deals

PS Plus £84 credit: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-plus-gift-card-%25C2%25A384-10254311.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">now £71.40 at Currys

Save £12.60 with code PLAY15 - This will cover you for comfortably more than a year of PS Plus Essential, or get you incredibly close to 12 months of the Extra tier of the subscription. This is a hefty chunk off the 84 quid card and is well worth jumping on to use on games or to stack your PS Plus membership.

PS Plus £32 credit: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-plus-gift-card-%25C2%25A332-10254305.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">now £27.20 at Currys

Save £4.80 with code PLAY15 - This amount will get you three months of the Extra tier of PS Plus. And this lowest-ever price (as far as we can tell) it's a seriously tempting offer and is a cost-effective way to shop digital games or stack that membership. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlayStation-Membership-Months-Account-Download%2Fdp%2FB0B41WNB75%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Amazon - £32

Since PS Plus had a restructure in 2022, we've seen few deals on the subscription service. While we used to be able to find big savings on dedicated PS Plus cards and codes, or find 'X months for Y price' discounts, dedicated deals have become rare.

If you're looking for specific amount then the 15% discount applies to a wide range of gift cards. We've listed them below for your convenience - just don't forget to add the PLAY15 code at checkout to get the discount.

Not in the UK? Well, fear not as below are the lowest prices and latest PlayStation Plus deals in your region, no matter where you live.

