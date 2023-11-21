One of our Black Friday PS5 wishes has come true - new record low prices on the DualSense controllers

It's finally happened, everyone. The PS5 DualSense controllers have finally fallen in price in the UK for Black Friday!
This is one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals to have happened so far in the UK and is probably the biggest Black Friday PS5 controller deal we were waiting to happen given the reductions that US players have already seen for the controller.
Cutting to it, you can now pick up a white DualSense controller for just £38.99 at Very (was £59.99). At time of writing, Very is beating even Amazon right now by one full pound, so it's the best place to pick up the white pad if that's what you're after.
If you're looking at other colours, however, then Amazon will have you covered. There's a whole range of colours on offer at the retailer, with our favourites being the Cosmic Red which is now £38.99 (was £64.99) and the Starlight Blue which is now £39.99 (down from £65.67).
As a bonus, you can also pre-order the excellent Sterling Silver controller for a ludicrously low price - given that it's not even available yet. Snag that for just £38.99 at Very right now.
No matter what colour you're after though, you can check them all out below to get the one you need.
Today's best Black Friday PS5 controller deals
PS5 DualSense controller White: was
£59.99 now £38.99 at Very
Save £21 - This is a new record lowest-ever price on the white DualSense and is brilliant news for anyone needing a new pad this Holiday.
Price check: Amazon - £39.99 | John Lewis - £44.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £39.98
PS5 DualSense controller Midnight Black: was
£59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - This is a brand-new record-low price on the DualSense controller in any colour! The Black variant is the most interesting of the lowest prices and Amazon has it cheaper than the rest right now.
Price check: John Lewis - £44.99 | Very - £38.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £39.98
PS5 DualSense controller Nova Pink: was
£65.67 now £38.99 at Amazon
Save £26 - If you're looking for something brighter then the Nova Pink controller is also dow into that super-low price. Considering this usually has a slightly higher RRP, the value is arguably even stronger here.
Price check: John Lewis - £44.99 | Very - £38.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £44.98
PS5 DualSense controller Starlight Blue: was
£65.67 now £38.99 at Amazon
Save £26 - The Nova Pink's companion (they released at the sames time), the Starlight Blue controller is also down to a record-low price right now and is a brilliant pale blue colour choice.
Price check: John Lewis - £44.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £44.98
PS5 DualSense controller Cosmic Red: was
£64.99 now £38.99 at Amazon
Save £26 - One of my favourite colorways of the DualSense, and the first differently-coloured one I bought, the Cosmic Red controller is enjoying the same price cut this Black Friday.
Price check: John Lewis - £44.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £44.98
PS5 DualSense controller Grey Camo: was
£64.99 now £38.99 at Very
Save £26 - One of the more unusual designs of the DualSense the Grey Camo variant is discounted this Black Friday too.
Price check: John Lewis - £44.99 | Argos - £42.99 | Game - £44.98
PS5 DualSense controller Cobalt Blue: was
£64.99 now £44.98 at Game
Save £20 - This is the one I have my eyes firmly on. That shiny blue aesthetic looks incredible on the DualSense and this is a superb, lowes-ever price for the pad. It only came out in the past few months too, remember.
PS5 DualSense controller Volcanic Red: was
£64.99 now £42.99 at Argos
Save £20 - As an alternative to the Cobalt Blue one, this Volcanic Red one is very tasty too! And with the same twenty quid discount is superb value for one of the more unique DualSense colourways going.
Looking for the latest lowest price on the PS5 itself? Check out the current deals being offered by retailers below, as found by our smart price-finding tech.
And if you're looking for more deals and discounts for your PlayStation setup this winter then make sure you check out our guides to the Black Friday PS5 monitor deals, Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, and Black Friday PS5 TV deals.
