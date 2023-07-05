My favorite PS5 SSD and heatsink combo is currently a bargain ahead of Prime Day

PS5 SSD deals have become commonplace nowadays, but with more folks than ever picking up the Sony console, and with the game library only growing, there's always time to pick out a particular banger.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PS5 SSD is one of my absolute personal favorites in the field of PS5 SSDs - and it's always my favorite PS5 SSD deal to highlight whenever we're checking out price cuts, even more so ahead of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals that aren't even here yet.

This is the PS5 SSD I have (the 2TB model) and is always the one that I recommend to friends and colleagues - and readers. Not only is it reasonably priced (by default it comes in cheaper than the likes of those high-profile names such as WD and Samsung), but it's also got great speeds, is reliable, is a proven entity on PC, and also - crucially - comes with a bespoke heatsink solution. This heatsink solution replaces the entire PS5 SSD door and ensures that heat isn't just drawn from the drive itself, but then taken out further into the wider PS5 shell. Excellent.

Now, for full disclosure, Amazon seems to have these on new or different ASIN codes or links, so price tracking is a bit harder than normal. However, I can tell you that I reported on this combo at about this time last year for sister site GamesRadar+ and its record low then was still north of $130. Right now, though, you can get it for just $89.99 at Amazon - that's the 1TB drive plus the heatsink.

These might go down further as part of the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals but we can't say for sure, naturally, but there's no denying the value right now. An excellent deal.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PS5 SSD + Heatsink | $89.99 at Amazon (was $109.99)

Save $20 - This might only appear as a modest saving, but in reality, the value on offer here is excellent. First, the heatsink on its own retails for $19.99 so you're getting that in the package which would take the SSD itself down to just $69.99. This is great value, and one of the best PS5 SSD combos available right now. Capacity: 1TB UK price: £84.99 at Amazon (was £102.99)



Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PS5 SSD + Heatsink | $139.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Save $20 - Again, only a small saving from the retail price, but these things used to cost way more, and getting 2TB plus the corresponding heatsink for $140 represents excellent value for money. Capacity: 2TB UK Price: £129.99 at Amazon (was £179.99)



Sabrent PS5 SSD Heatsink | $16.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)

Save $3 - Yup, only three dollars off, but that is 15% and a decent chunk for the heatsink on its own if that's what you're after - or want a bespoke heatsink to match another PS5 SSD of your choosing. UK price: £16.99 at Amazon (was £19.99)



And if you're after another SSD to team with that heatsink above, then our price-finding moles have dug up the below prices on some great models - these prices are always the latest and the lowest and regularly updated.

