Finally, some actual, genuine PlayStation Plus deals have arrived in the Cyber Monday PS5 sales

In a world that's become used to zero discounts on PlayStation's subscription service since it had a restructure last year, we finally - finally - have some honest-to-god Cyber Monday PS Plus deals to tell you about this sales weekend.

As part of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals that are starting to come through the doors now, these are some of the most welcome. The crux of it is that there are 10% discounts on Walmart's entire range of PS Plus cards and PS Store codes right now:

And, given you can make these discounts go even further due to discounts on each subscription level at the PS Store online, now is as good a time as ever to get more PS Plus for less - or get a cheaper upgrade.

Ever since the subscription service changed last year we really haven't seen any PS Plus deals like we used to. Gone are the days of saving big on dedicated PS Plus cards and codes, or finding great deals that bagged you extra months for free. Now, with it only being something paid for by PS Store credit, the dedicated deals have barely been in existence.

As a result, these PS Plus deals just after Black Friday and just before Cyber Monday are most welcome among the wider Cyber Monday gaming deals - and would make perfect gifts this holiday season. Not every single tier or amount is on offer though, but we've picked the ones that are out for your viewing pleasure and consideration below.

PS Plus $70 credit: now $63 at Walmart

Save $7 - The same 10% here and makes for a tidy saving on this 'mid-level' priced card will almost cover you for a year's worth of Essential and makes it a tempting proposition to pick up. Price check: Amazon - $63 | Best Buy - $70

PS Plus $55 credit: now $49.50 at Walmart

Save $5.50 - If you've got a budget of $50 and are looking for it to go as far as it can then this $55 card will do just that, bagging you a handful of extra dollars thanks to the discount. Price check: Amazon - $49.50 | Best Buy - $55

Want some PS5 accessories but of a more physical fashion? Check out the latest lowest prices on some official gear below.

Looking for more discounts this winter? Check out the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, and Cyber Monday video game deals for all the latest sales and discounts.