Finally, some actual, genuine PlayStation Plus deals have arrived in the Cyber Monday PS5 sales

In a world that's become used to zero discounts on PlayStation's subscription service since it had a restructure last year, we finally - finally - have some honest-to-god Cyber Monday PS Plus deals to tell you about this sales weekend.
As part of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals that are starting to come through the doors now, these are some of the most welcome. The crux of it is that there are 10% discounts on Walmart's entire range of PS Plus cards and PS Store codes right now:
And, given you can make these discounts go even further due to discounts on each subscription level at the PS Store online, now is as good a time as ever to get more PS Plus for less - or get a cheaper upgrade.
Ever since the subscription service changed last year we really haven't seen any PS Plus deals like we used to. Gone are the days of saving big on dedicated PS Plus cards and codes, or finding great deals that bagged you extra months for free. Now, with it only being something paid for by PS Store credit, the dedicated deals have barely been in existence.
As a result, these PS Plus deals just after Black Friday and just before Cyber Monday are most welcome among the wider Cyber Monday gaming deals - and would make perfect gifts this holiday season. Not every single tier or amount is on offer though, but we've picked the ones that are out for your viewing pleasure and consideration below.
PS Plus $110 credit: now $99 at Walmart
Save $11 - A welcome 10% saving on this top-tier card, one that will help you get a long way toward a 12-month Premium or Extra sub, and more than cover you for an Extra sub.
Price check: Amazon - $99 | Best Buy - $110
Best UK deal: £100 at Amazon
PS Plus $100 credit: now $90 at Walmart
Save $10 - The 'neatest' 10% saving of them all here with you bagging 100 bucks for the price of 90. This is also the first in the line that's seemingly not being discounted at other major retailers.
Price check: Amazon - $100 | Best Buy - $100
Best UK deal: £100 at Amazon
PS Plus $75 credit: now $67.50 at Walmart
Save $7.50 - Looking for something in the $70-range? Then engage the 10% saving on this 75-dollar card and treat yourself - or someone else. Another one that's not being offered at other retailers, too.
Price check: Amazon - $75 | Best Buy - $75
Best UK deal: £75 at Amazon
PS Plus $70 credit: now $63 at Walmart
Save $7 - The same 10% here and makes for a tidy saving on this 'mid-level' priced card will almost cover you for a year's worth of Essential and makes it a tempting proposition to pick up.
Price check: Amazon - $63 | Best Buy - $70
PS Plus $55 credit: now $49.50 at Walmart
Save $5.50 - If you've got a budget of $50 and are looking for it to go as far as it can then this $55 card will do just that, bagging you a handful of extra dollars thanks to the discount.
Price check: Amazon - $49.50 | Best Buy - $55
PS Plus $50 credit: now $45 at Walmart
Save $5 - It doesn't sound like a lot, but this is still a saving worth considering if you're looking to get a couple extra bucks free of charge.
Price check: Amazon - $50 | Best Buy - $50
Best UK price: £50 at Amazon
PS Plus $30 credit: now $27 at Walmart
Save $3 - This might even be more suited to a game, at this price, but whatever spend it on, hey, it's still 10% off.
Price check: Amazon - $27 | Best Buy - $30
Best UK price: £30 at Amazon
PS Plus $25 credit: now $22.50 at Walmart
Save $2.50 - The savings will appear really small at this scale now but it's still a handy 10% off which is always welcome - especially on something that's held its price so stubbornly in recent months.
Price check: Amazon - $25 | Best Buy - $25
Best UK price: £25 at Amazon
PS Plus $10 credit: now $9 at Walmart
Save $1 - Save one whole, mighty dollar on a tidy $10 card! Perfect gift material for the holidays, and a bit cheaper too, what's not to like? It does the job.
Price check: Amazon - $10 | Best Buy - $10
Best UK price: £10 at Amazon
Want some PS5 accessories but of a more physical fashion? Check out the latest lowest prices on some official gear below.
