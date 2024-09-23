PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition price has reportedly leaked

The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition may have had its price revealed ahead of an official announcement, thanks to a recent leak.

The report comes from notable leaker billbil-kun, via Dealabs, who states that the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition model (specifically the PS5 Slim version of the special edition) will cost $499.99 / £449.99. That's a clean $50 hike over the standard PS5 Slim model.

That said, the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition will not come bundled with a disc drive. It will, however, come bundled with a vertical stand, special edition faceplate, a DualSense wireless controller, a bespoke PS1-style USB-C cable, and a set of collectible stickers.

Dealabs' billbil-kun also suggests that the 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense controller will retail at $79.99 (around £69.99). That's a $5 jump over the standard DualSense which recently saw a price increase of its own.

With all that in mind, the price of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition remains unknown, with no word from Sony nor speculation from billbil-kun. The standard PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99. If billbil-kun's report is correct, then the 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro will likely cost even more, potentially anywhere between $749.99 / £749.99 to $799.99 / £799.99.

The PS5 Pro's price has been a point of contention for many, with plenty of gamers balking at the idea of spending that much on a mid-gen refresh that may not provide a wholly transformative experience and especially one that doesn't ship with a disc drive or a vertical stand. On the other hand, many have welcomed additions like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for better overall image quality and a 2TB SSD for significantly more storage.

