PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition price has reportedly leaked

The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition may have had its price revealed ahead of an official announcement, thanks to a recent leak.
The report comes from notable leaker billbil-kun, via Dealabs, who states that the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition model (specifically the PS5 Slim version of the special edition) will cost $499.99 / £449.99. That's a clean $50 hike over the standard PS5 Slim model.
That said, the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition will not come bundled with a disc drive. It will, however, come bundled with a vertical stand, special edition faceplate, a DualSense wireless controller, a bespoke PS1-style USB-C cable, and a set of collectible stickers.
Dealabs' billbil-kun also suggests that the 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense controller will retail at $79.99 (around £69.99). That's a $5 jump over the standard DualSense which recently saw a price increase of its own.
With all that in mind, the price of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition remains unknown, with no word from Sony nor speculation from billbil-kun. The standard PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99. If billbil-kun's report is correct, then the 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro will likely cost even more, potentially anywhere between $749.99 / £749.99 to $799.99 / £799.99.
The PS5 Pro's price has been a point of contention for many, with plenty of gamers balking at the idea of spending that much on a mid-gen refresh that may not provide a wholly transformative experience and especially one that doesn't ship with a disc drive or a vertical stand. On the other hand, many have welcomed additions like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for better overall image quality and a 2TB SSD for significantly more storage.
You might also like...
- PS5 Pro pre-orders go live this week: here's when you can buy one, and the retailers to try
- PS5 Pro vs PS5: comparing specs, design, dimensions, features, and more
- PS5 Pro games list: all of the PS5 Pro enhanced titles confirmed so far
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.