PS5 Pro enhancement patches will be ready to go at launch for around '40 to 50 games'

It seems like we can expect the PS5 Pro to have enhancement patches ready to go for a whole bunch of PS5 games at launch.

That's coming from Cnet's hands-on PS5 Pro report, which states that, according to Sony: "about 40 to 50 games will get patches when the system launches in November."

We have already seen many of the best PS5 games running on PS5 Pro during the console's Technical Presentation which aired on September 10. The showcase demonstrated greater image clarity in titles like Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Improvements in these games include a boost to resolution and performance, as well as greater detail for objects in the far distance. PS5 Pro's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, stated that one of the goals for the console is to bridge the gap between fidelity and performance modes - offering the best of both worlds. That does seem to be the case with the demonstrations showed.

We don't currently have the full list of games that'll receive these enhancement patches. But the official PS5 Pro landing page has revealed a handful of titles including Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Until Dawn, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2. It's also been confirmed that upgraded PS5 Pro games will feature a special label indicating they have a patch ready to go.

It's also unclear as to how big the file sizes are going to be for these enhancement patches. We're expecting them to be quite sizeable, but at least the PS5 Pro is well-equipped in this regard with its upgraded 2TB of internal storage out of the box.

The PS5 Pro is launching on November 7 worldwide, and PS5 Pro pre-orders will be available from September 26 at PlayStation Direct and presumably a handful of big box retailers, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors